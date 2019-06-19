Liverpool, Man Utd rocked as Man City place £85m bid for Senegal star

Manchester City have placed a bid of £85million for reported Manchester United and Liverpool target Kalidou Koulibaly, it is claimed.

The centre-back has been a long-term transfer target of United, with the Red Devils believed to have failed in a bid to land the player last summer.

Only last week il Corriere dello Sport claimed United had launched a final €100million bid for the Senegal international, while reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that Jurgen Klopp’s side had entered the race to sign him.

Koulibaly made 48 appearances for Napoli last season and has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league, meaning if he leaves this summer he could easily command a world-record fee.

According to Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Premier League champions City have now joined the hunt to sign the 27-year-old as they look to replace the departing Vincent Kompany.

Carlo Ancelotti is looking to fund a number of big arrivals at Napoli this summer and could find a huge bid hard to turn down, with the Citizens having made an opening offer of £85m, the report states.

Koulibaly signed a new deal with Napoli back in September 2018 to tie him to the club until 2023 and boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed in April that the centre-back’s £130m buyout clause does not kick in until 2021.

The Azzurri meanwhile seem to be moving for Roma’s Kostas Manolas as a potential replacement for Koulibaly, should they lose him this summer.

Get the latest personalised City products on our new TEAMtalk Manchester City shop!