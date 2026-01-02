Liverpool and Man Utd are two of six clubs taking a look at the Watford winger

Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United were all at Vicarage Road on Thursday to watch Watford starlet Othmane Maamma, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 20-year-old joined Watford in the summer but his progress with The Hornets was hampered by his anticipation in the Under-20 World Cup.

However, Maamma enjoyed a brilliant campaign in Chile – where he was named the Golden Ball winner for best player.

His performance in South America really propelled him into the thinking of a number of clubs, and he has been closely followed by clubs from throughout Europe since his return.

And we are able to reveal that nearly a dozen clubs were watching him against Birmingham in the 3-0 triumph. Amongst those were Liverpool, Man Utd and Newcastle – and it is not the first time they have checked on him.

Brighton, Brentford and Sunderland have also been watching.

He is now becoming an increasingly important player under Javi Gracia at Watford and has been one of their key performers as they have propelled themselves into promotion contention.

Watford paid Montpellier less than £1million in the summer, and although they are not planning a January sale, it would be hard to turn down a huge profit on the Moroccan if someone tabled an offer.

Two-footed winger Maamma can play on either side and has done on a regular basis for Watford so far this term.

Liverpool and Man Utd in more transfer battles

Maamma isn’t the only player to emerge on the radars of both Liverpool and rivals Man Utd simultaneously.

For example, RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has caught their attention, leading to sources responding to claims about his price tag.

In addition, AZ midfielder Kees Smit is admired by both, but a record-breaking fee would be needed to sign him.