Liverpool midfield target hints at switch after revealing ‘dream’ scenario

A top Liverpool and Manchester United midfield target has hinted at a potential summer switch after revealing his dream to play Champions League football.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is already the self-proclaimed best midfielder in the Premier League, but he now wants to be showcasing his skills on the bigger stage of Europe’s premier knockout competition.

The 25-year-old has excelled for the Seagulls since signing from Lille in the summer of 2018. His all-action style has made the likes of Liverpool, United, Tottenham and Arsenal all stand up and take notice.

Bissouma was at his dazzling best again as Brighton made it four wins from five league games after a 2-1 victory over Leicester on Sunday.

Despite speculation that a big-money switch was on the cards over the summer, the Mali star stayed put. And he has now explained why he came to that decision, while also hinting that a future transfer could still happen.

He told the club’s website: “I didn’t go this summer, maybe it’s because it’s not my time to go. When my time will come, it’s my time, but I’m happy in Brighton, I’m enjoying playing football.

“My dream is like every player, I want to play in the Champions League, I want to be champions. I want to compare myself on the top level, not just with other players.”

Bissouma contract running down

Bissouma only has two years remaining on his contract on the south coast, meaning he could make a cut-price exit in January.

That would realistically represent Brighton’s last chance of getting anything like the fee they would demand.

A deal for Liverpool in the new year appears unlikely though, given their numbers in central midfield.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago remain the first choice trio, when fit. However, the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are all pushing for starts. Harvey Elliott was also excelling before his tragic injury blow.

United remain an option, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not fully convinced by the Scott McTominay-Fred axis.

Spurs are also expected to be back in for the player, having been tipped to make a Deadline Day swoop last month.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could look for midfield reinforcements, although their big summer spend could rule them out of January action.

