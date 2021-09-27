Liverpool, Man Utd target seeking move as clock winds down on contract

A midfielder wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United is reportedly prioritising a move to England.

The two Premier League giants are in the hunt for a new central midfielder, albeit for different reasons. Liverpool are yet to replace Netherlands international Gini Wijnaldum.

Young Englishman Harvey Elliott looked solid towards the start of the campaign but is now out with an ankle problem. That means Jurgen Klopp will have to turn to the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Naby Keita.

Man Utd, meanwhile, failed to replace one of Fred or Scott McTominay during the summer transfer window.

Their weak midfield could be the one thing that stops them lifting the Premier League title this term.

AC Milan star Franck Kessie is one man who could solve both Liverpool and Man Utd’s problems.

90Min report that the 24-year-old will make a final decision on his future in January.

A switch to the Premier League is said to be high on his list of priorities. Such a transfer would give Kessie the chance to challenge himself at the highest level.

The Ivorian’s contract in Italy expires in June, meaning he can speak with interested clubs from January onwards.

He has rejected Milan’s latest offer and could move to England for no transfer fee.

Liverpool and Man Utd chiefs will continue to monitor his situation over the next few months. However, they are not the only clubs in the transfer race.

Competition will arise from French giants Paris Saint-Germain as well as Premier League rivals Tottenham.

One thing is certain – Kessie’s departure will be a huge blow for Milan. The enforcer has been a vital part of the squad during their resurgence.

He made 37 league appearances and scored 13 goals last term as the Rossoneri finished second in Serie A.

Klopp sends message to Liverpool star

Klopp has told English starlet Curtis Jones exactly what he has to do to remain in the Liverpool side.

Jones scored a great goal in the Reds’ recent 3-3 draw to Brentford. He could also feature in the upcoming Champions League match against Porto.

Klopp told a press conference: “The last game was a good example, that’s how Curtis has to play. That consistent. Defensively he was really good and won important balls and offensively he was pretty much involved in everything and scored a wonderful goal.

“He can score exactly the same goal with his left foot, which makes him pretty special. Play like this and better and everything is fine.

“In midfield it’s a rare moment they’re all fit and I have to make decisions. Then it’s about the players, with a three or a four. You can only do that in training sessions and there is no criticism.”

