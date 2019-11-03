Liverpool, Man Utd target Werner hits hat-trick in Leipzig rout

Liverpool and Manchester United target Timo Werner underlined his ability by scoring a hat-trick as RB Leipzig went goal crazy for the second time in four days with an 8-0 trouncing of Mainz at the Red Bull Arena.

Leipzig thrashed Wolfsburg 6-1 in the DFB-Pokal in midweek and they showed Mainz little pity either, with Marcel Sabitzer putting them ahead after just five minutes.

Werner has been the standout performer for Leipzig during their incredible rise in recent times, contributing over 70 goals from his 125 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga high-flyers.

His displays have seen the 23-year-old become the undisputed number one choice at centre-forward for his country, and has attracted interest from all corners of Europe for his signature.

Man Utd and Liverpool have been touted as the likeliest of suitors from the Premier League’s perspective, while reports in the week claimed Jurgen Klopp’s side have conjured up a clever plan to ensure they win the race for his signature.

Werner claimed his first of the match in the 30th minute, after which Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Halstenberg and Yussuf Poulsen all followed suit, leaving Mainz trailing 5-0 at the interval.

Germany striker Werner struck again soon after the restart before Nordi Mukiele put away a seventh goal.

There was little respite for helpless Mainz as Werner, who also scored twice against Wolfsburg on Wednesday, completed his second Bundesliga hat-trick of the season in the 87th minute.

Frankfurt 5 Bayern Munich 1

Champions Bayern Munich were also involved in a high-scoring game, but they were on the receiving end as Eintracht Frankfurt claimed a stunning 5-1 win.

Niko Kovac’s side were reduced to 10 men in the ninth minute when Jerome Boateng was shown a straight red for taking down Goncalo Paciencia.

Filip Kostic helped Frankfurt take advantage with the opening goal after 25 minutes, with Djibril Sow doubling the lead shortly afterwards.

The visitors battled back though and, almost inevitably, Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit before the break to continue his remarkable record of having scored in all of Bayern’s league matches this season.

His 37th-minute effort was in vain, however, with David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger and Paciencia netting after half-time to help Frankfurt claim a famous win.

Borussia Monchengladbach top the table after a 2-1 away win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Oscar Wendt gave the visitors the lead, but his effort was quickly matched by an equaliser from Kevin Volland.

Gladbach’s victory was secured in the 42nd minute, however, when Marcus Thuram handed them an advantage that Bayer could not challenge, with the hosts losing Leon Bailey to a late red card.

Borussia Dortmund are three points back in second spot as they extended their unbeaten league run to eight games with a 3-0 victory over Wolfsburg.

Following a goalless first half, Thorgan Hazard broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute before the advantage was swiftly doubled by Raphael Guerreiro.

Dortmund’s victory was sealed in the closing stages when Mario Gotze stepped forward to convert a penalty.

Nils Petersen struck twice to help 10-man Freiburg salvage a 2-2 draw at Werder Bremen, who had twice led through goals from Milot Rashica and Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Petersen’s second equaliser came in the 90th minute and after Freiburg had lost Janik Haberer to a red card.