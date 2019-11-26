Liverpool, Man Utd to go head to head for Peterborough wonderkid

Peterborough look set to be inundated with offers for highly-rated 17-year-old wonderkid Ricky-Jade Jones after a report revealed Liverpool, Man Utd and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham are among a host of clubs in the race.

The versatile forward can be deployed in a variety of attacking roles, and made his full first-team debut earlier this month in the FA Cup victory over Stevenage.

Jones scored in stoppage time in that clash, and his burgeoning talents have drawn the interest of a number of the league’s heavy-hitters.

Now a report from British newspaper the Daily Mail has revealed that ‘talent spotters from Manchester United, Tottenham, Southampton and Burnley were watching on,’ when the youngster made his senior league debut against Burton Albion on Saturday.

The article continues: ‘Liverpool, Leicester, Manchester City and Arsenal have also made checks on the lightning quick youngster’, with a January move potentially on the cards.

Spurs are the only club to have tested the waters with a concrete offer thus far, with their ‘£2million approach’ rebuffed as Peterborough eagerly anticipate a feisty bidding war to ensue.

Any successful deal for Jones would likely see the player immediately loaned back out to Peterborough as ‘The Posh’ chase promotion to the Championship under Darren Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk could be set for disappointment regarding the Ballon d’Or if the latest report pertaining to a leak is accurate.