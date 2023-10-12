Liverpool, Man Utd transfer hopes dashed as Real Madrid seal deals for duo and attach €1bn exit clauses

Real Madrid have moved to extend the contracts of both Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga to dampen interest in the pair from Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United.

The midfield duo are vital cogs in the Real Madrid midfield despite seeing their stars somewhat put into the shade by the ridiculous form of summer signing Jude Bellingham this season. And with the England man scoring 10 times in his first 10 games for Los Blancos, his presence in the side has meant competition for places is more intense than ever.

Indeed, Carlo Ancelotti has an embarrassment of riches to call upon with veteran stars Luka Modric and Toni Kroos also competing for places in the midfield, alongside another talented young star in Aurelien Tchouameni.

As a result, Liverpool are frequently linked with a move for Uruguayan star Valverde, with Jurgen Klopp a firm admirer of the 25-year-old star.

He has been touted for a potential move to Anfield on multiple occasions over the recent times, with the Reds seemingly willing to explore a deal if Real ever gave them any sort of indication they would be willing to sell.

It’s a similar story with United and Camavinga, whom they have pursued since his days as a standout teenager with Rennes. Indeed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did all in his power to try and convince the 12-times capped France star to opt for Old Trafford ahead of the Bernabeu back in summer 2021 when he was leaving France.

And while they missed out on his signing then, United have persistently been linked with a fresh move for his services since.

Camavinga and Valverde net new Real Madrid deals

However, neither star has agitated for a move. And with Ancelotti somehow finding a way to keep all his midfield talents getting regular action, the Spanish giants have made it quite clear they have no intentions of selling them.

And with Modric and Kroos likely in the final seasons of their fine Bernabeu careers, keeping Camavinga and Valverde to extended deals has been on the Real agenda for several weeks now.

Indeed, Spanish outlet COPE now reports that an agreement has been reached to tie the midfielders down to new and improved deals.

Camavinga has reportedly had his deal extended to summer 2028, securing a sizeable pay-rise in the process. Valverde, meanwhile, has agreed terms on a deal to 2028, also bagging himself significantly more money in the process.

Furthermore, and in moves that effectively ends the chances of Premier League sides snaring them away from Real any time soon, the pair have reportedly seen releases clauses written into their deals worth €1bn (£862m) apiece.

Camavinga is extremely highly-rated by Ancelotti, featuring in 11 matches so far this season and clocking up 645 minutes across all competitions. He also showed his versatility to Real last year when filling in as emergency left-back in the wake of an injury crisis.

Valverde, meanwhile, has been handed eight starts in LaLiga, scoring one goal and adding two assists, and striking up an excellent understanding with Bellingham in the process.

News of the former’s agreement has also been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

