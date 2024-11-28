Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler believes a reported Liverpool and Manchester United target would cause a big “stir” in the Premier League.

Amid Liverpool facing an uncertain situation over the future of star man Mohamed Salah, who is approaching the final six months of his contract, multiple attackers have been linked with a move to Anfield.

The same can be said for Man Utd, particularly following the arrival of new head coach Ruben Amorim – who has been tasked with improving the struggling Premier League giants’ fortunes.

One individual that both teams are reportedly watching is Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush, who has scored 14 goals and notched 10 assists in 17 games this season.

And now, Brighton head coach Hurzeler – who worked with the Egypt international when he was on loan at St. Pauli in the 2021/22 season – has waxed lyrical about the 25-year-old.

He told Bild: “He is currently one of the best Bundesliga players. If he continues like this, he can also cause a stir in the Premier League. Being in a personal duel with Omar is not nice for the defenders. We saw that clearly against Bayern. How he prevailed against defensive edges like Kim [Min-Jae] or [Dayot] Upamecano.”

When asked if the forward had been ‘hunted’ by Brighton’s famed scouting system, he replied: “Not yet. I’m particularly happy for him that he’s now had this success. Because he worked incredibly hard for it.”

Marmoush staying put?

While the free-scoring Egyptian, who has also been linked with Chelsea, is reportedly on the radar of a number of Premier League teams, it seems no concrete moves have been made for his services.

That is according to Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director Timmo Hardung, who stated Liverpool have not approached them about signing Marmoush – whose deal runs until 2027.

“No, we have no contact with Liverpool regarding Marmoush,” he told Win Win. “No negotiations or contacts. I know the people there but there is nothing, there is no contact with any club regarding the player. We do not want to dispense with him, we do not want to sell him, certainly also in January.

“In the transfer market there is no room for assumptions, but there is no reason to sell him in the winter. It is clear that players like Omar have their own market value in the transfer market. At the moment, we are not looking to sell him. We are very happy with him at our club.

“He is still developing, and we want to be part of that, and achieve good things together, and then we will see what happens in the summer. Who knows?! He might stay in the team.”

Hardung added: “If Omar wants to leave the club, which doesn’t seem to be possible at the moment, he is very happy here, happy with us, with the coach and the coaching staff. So, there is no need to talk about any possible numbers or records.”

Salah to leave Liverpool?

Off the back of Salah saying he was “more out than in” at Liverpool after claiming he had not been offered a new deal, reports suggest his agents have offered his services to Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old’s entourage have allegedly contacted Los Blancos and have ‘put on the table the opportunity to sign him’ next summer.

The Reds have also been linked with a move for long-term United target and Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong in 2025.

This comes amid reports the Blaugrana may have to sell the Netherlands international midfielder for a cut-price fee.

