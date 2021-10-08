Liverpool and Manchester United both believe it would be worth activating the €50m release clause in the contract of Barcelona starlet Gavi, according to reports.

Gavi is breaking through at Barcelona, who handed him his senior debut in August, just a few weeks after his 17th birthday. He is quickly acclimatizing at the top level, making five La Liga appearances so far. In addition, he has twice come on as a substitute in the Champions League.

As a result of his rise, Gavi was awarded his first cap for the Spain national team this week. In the process, he became the country’s youngest ever debutant.

It seems the attacking midfielder has a bright future ahead of him and several clubs are already aware of what he could achieve.

With that in mind, El Nacional report that neither Liverpool nor Manchester United are put off by his €50m release clause, despite his young age.

Gavi’s contract expires in 2023, so Barcelona will be working to extend it to avoid the risk of losing their talent. As well as the two Premier League rivals, Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on the teenager.

However, his preference remains to stay with Barcelona, where he wants to further enhance his growing reputation.

There is already a feeling that Gavi will be spending his career at the top level. Hence, he has several major admirers, but Barcelona will be hopeful of granting him his apparent wish of staying.

Already settling in their senior side, it may make sense for him to stay put. But with Barca’s financial situation still less than impressive, there will always be rumours about players they could cash in on.

Therefore, they want to quickly sort out his new contract to fend off his current suitors. In doing so, they want to multiply his exit clause tenfold to €500m.

Even if his current release clause was to be activated before then, it would be up to Gavi himself whether to accept a transfer. Thus, Liverpool, Man Utd or PSG would have to put together a convincing package.

As things stand, Gavi will be continuing his development with Barcelona and Spain. But as he becomes more of a household name, interest in him will only grow.

Man City also seek Barcelona business

As well as United and Liverpool, another Premier League title challenger interested in doing business with Barcelona – for a different player – is Manchester City.

El Nacional have also recently claimed that Pep Guardiola would want Ousmane Dembele in a swap deal for Raheem Sterling.

There are currently fears about a potential departure for Sterling, whose contract expires in 2023. Barcelona would be a destination he would welcome.

City would need to find a replacement though – and could do so from the exact place they would be selling to.

The report suggested Dembele could head in the opposite direction as a cheap makeweight. His contract runs out at the end of the season.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, he has struggled with injury issues in recent years. But Guardiola remains an admirer and could try to take him in return if Sterling must be sold.

