Liverpool manager target admits ‘ambition’ has stopped him penning new deal at current club

Roberto De Zerbi wants to find out "the project" before committing to Brighton

Liverpool manager target Roberto De Zerbi has admitted he is not in a position to sign a new Brighton deal “at the moment” as he needs to find out the club’s “ambition.”

This week saw a watershed moment occur in the Reds’ history. Their main manager target, Xabi Alonso, confirmed his desire to remain with Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season.

He has the Bundesliga side 13 points clear at the top of the table at the moment, as they look on course to win their first ever title.

His side have not lost a game all season, and Liverpool wanted to benefit from Alonso’s forward thinking for themselves, but it’s not to be.

After it was confirmed Alonso will definitely not be succeeding legendary departing manager Jurgen Klopp, the Reds will swiftly move on to other targets.

Some of the main names cropping up with regards to Liverpool interest are Ruben Amorim and De Zerbi.

The former has detailed he is “focussed on Sporting” and while that’s not likely to stop the Merseyside outfit if they’re keen on him, it could ensure they put more energy into other options.

The latest comments from De Zerbi on his Brighton contract could well mean they look more favourably on him.

De Zerbi won’t sign Brighton deal yet

“Signing a new deal at Brighton? At the moment, no,” De Zerbi said.

“I need to speak to Tony Bloom about the plan for the club in order to decide my future, I want to know what is the project. I want to keep my ambition.”

The manager has recently been open about his discontent at the Seagulls’ lack of recruitment in January.

If he doesn’t get the answer he wants regarding where the project is going to go at the AMEX, he could well choose not to stay.

And if he wants more ambition than a club that have finished in the top 10 in the Premier League twice in the past six years of being there, then a club who’ve only once finished outside the top four since 2015/16 might be the place to go.

De Zerbi makes history claim

De Zerbi has also made comments about his period at the club being historic which suggest he might not be thinking about sticking around for too much longer.

“My relationship with the club, the fans, the players here at Brighton can’t change based on my future,” he said.

“What we did is history, no one can forget it.”

That will surely have piqued Liverpool’s interest.

