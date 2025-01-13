Liverpool reportedly believe that they could be able to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, but Arne Slot’s side are facing a major threat from another Premier League club with Real Madrid’s stance on a potential deal in the January transfer window also revealed.

While Liverpool are having a wonderful season and could win the Premier League and the Champions League, the Merseyside club looking to strengthen their team. Despite the strong performances of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in the engine room this season, the Reds are on the hunt for a new midfielder.

As a result, we revealed back in November that the Reds were ready to rekindle their efforts to sign Tchouameni, with the player very much back on their radar in 2025.

Now Football Insider have backed up those claims and believe that the Reds could be able to tempt the 24-year-old France international midfielder in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool wanted to sign Tchouameni before he made his €80m (£67m, $81.6m) switch from AS Monaco to Madrid in the summer of 2022.

Paris Saint-Germain were also keen on the midfielder at the time, but he decided to snub both the French club and Liverpool for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Football Insider has claimed that Manchester City too are interested in Tchouameni. With Rodri injured, Pep Guardiola’s side are in need of a central midfielder.

The City bosses have made money available for Guardiola to bring in a new midfielder, with Tchouameni being a prime target of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach.

It has been noted in the report that the chance to start on a regular basis for Liverpool or Man City is appealing to the Real Madrid star, but a January transfer is unlikely.

Real Madrid’s stance on Aurelien Tchouameni

Madrid are aware of Liverpool and Man City’s interest in Tchouameni, but it’s understood that Los Blancos have no plans to sell him in the middle of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been severely affected by injury issues this season, especially in defence. It has been so dire that Tchouameni has been deployed as a centre-back despite being a midfielder by trade.

Of his 23 appearances for Madrid this season, 15 have come in central defence, with Eder Militao injured and David Alaba just coming to full fitness.

There is interest in Tchouameni from PSG as well, but Madrid are not going to sell Tchouameni now and damage their chances of having a successful season.

Furthermore, speculation of a possible winter switch to Anfield was also recently played down by James Pearce.

Speaking to the Walk On podcast, The Athletic reporter moved to play down the claims.

“No, all quiet at the moment. No, no,” he said. “You know, there’s been a lot of talk about Tchouameni, hasn’t there, at Real Madrid?

“There’s talk about them potentially looking to move him on, and I think mainly because obviously we know Liverpool were so keen a couple of years ago when he went from Monaco to Real Madrid, that those links have surfaced.

“I’ve been told at the minute there’s nothing concrete in that.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Nuno Mendes interest, Archie Gray bid

With Madrid determined to win LaLiga and the Champions League this season, just like they did in the 2023-24 campaign, they are looking to sign a new left-back in the January transfer window.

Alphonso Davies has been strongly linked, but the Canada international is seemingly set to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich.

Madrid are looking at alternatives, and one of the players they have identified as a potential target is Nuno Mendes.

However, Los Blancos are reportedly facing competition from Manchester United and Manchester City for the signing of the Paris Saint-Germain left-back, who could put pen to paper on a new deal with the French club as well.

Another young player that Madrid have their eyes on is Archie Gray. A report in Spain claimed that Los Blancos have been so impressed with the Tottenham Hotspur youngster that they are ready to bid €50m (£42m, $51m) for him in the January transfer window.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham will not be willing to sell Gray at that price. Spurs signed the youngster from Leeds United only in the summer of 2024 and paid £40 million for him.

Dean Huijsen is another young player who has caught the attention of Madrid. The Bournemouth central defender is enjoying a brilliant Premier League campaign, and that has not gone unnoticed by the Madrid scouts.

While there are reports that the Spanish club could make a bid for Huijsen in the January transfer window, they will have to beat Manchester City to his signature. Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on the youngster as well.

