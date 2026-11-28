Manchester United have suffered a major blow in their quest to bring Alejandro Balde to Old Trafford, with a report claiming that Liverpool could make a bid for the Barcelona left-back in the coming weeks to add him to Andoni Iraola’s squad.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 3 that both Liverpool and Man Utd are keen on signing Balde from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Man Utd want to sign a new left-back in the January transfer window.

Milos Kerkez has not been overly impressive on a consistent basis for Liverpool, who, too, are keen on adding a new left-back to their current squad.

Bailey revealed on November 18 that Liverpool and Man Utd have held “discussions” with Balde’s agent Jorge Mendes.

We reported earlier this month that Barcelona want €40million (£33.4m) for Balde.

Sources have told us that the 23-year-old Spanish left-back is willing to leave the Spanish champions in the middle of the season.

Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication Sport has now brought an update on Balde’s future.

While backing our reporting that Liverpool have held talks with Balde’s agent, the Spanish publication has revealed that the left-back is willing to move to Anfield.

Liverpool could soon launch a formal bid to get a deal done for Balde and reunite him with Ronald Araujo.

The Reds signed the Uruguayan defender from Barcelona on a loan deal in the summer of 2026, with an option to make it permanent for £47m at the end of the season.

DON’T MISS: Ranking the 10 best Man Utd signings in Premier League history: Ronaldo 3rd, Solskjaer 9th…

Alejandro Balde from Barcelona to Liverpool is ON

The report in Sport has stated: ‘Liverpool’s interest has already translated into concrete moves.

‘Jorge Mendes, Balde’s agent, has met with representatives of the English club to discuss the terms of a potential transfer.

‘The formula being considered is similar to that of Araujo: a loan until the end of the season with an option to buy that would allow Liverpool to acquire the player permanently next summer.

‘The English club must now make one final decision before submitting a formal proposal to FC Barcelona.

‘If they ultimately give the green light to the operation, the offer could arrive in the coming weeks, even before the winter transfer window officially opens on January 1st.

‘Despite playing in the last Champions League match, Balde is aware that his situation at Barca has changed and is open to a change of scenery.

‘The possibility of joining one of the Premier League’s top clubs is attractive for a player who, given his age and abilities, still has significant room for growth.

‘Jorge Mendes is exploring various options for his client, and the Liverpool move is gaining traction.

‘Balde’s speed, ability to cover ground with the ball. and attacking prowess are some of the characteristics that fit the profile of full-back the Anfield club is looking for.’

READ NEXT: 10 best Liverpool signings in Premier League history ranked – Van Dijk 2nd, no Alonso or Torres