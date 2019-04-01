Liverpool, Manchester United dealt blow in pursuit of Inter Milan star

Liverpool and Manchester United have been knocked back by Inter Milan in their pursuit of defender Milan Skriniar, according to a report.

The Premier League duo – along with Manchester City and Chelsea – have allegedly been tracking the 24-year-old for some time ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

However, the Daily Mirror claims that Inter have agreed to double Skriniar’s wages to £60,000 a week – and include various bonus packages – in an effort to keep him in the Serie A.

The newspaper adds that the defender’s contract will be extended by two years to run until 2024, and that the deal will be completed once the player’s agent approves.

Manchester United have been looking to add a new centre-back to their ranks since last summer, when deals for Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng were mooted.

It was reported last week that United were believed to be willing to pay a world-record fee to fix their problem position.

The Red Devils are also allegedly keen on Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld, whose own goal gifted Liverpool a 2-1 win over Spurs at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side – who are now two points clear at the Premier League summit – reportedly had Skriniar on their list of targets to partner Virgil van Dijk at the back.