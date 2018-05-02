Liverpool man described as immense by a drooling Gerrard

James Milner was described as “immense” as Steven Gerrard hailed the midfielder’s display as Liverpool reached the Champions League final with a 7-6 aggregate win over Roma.

Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26 despite Jurgen Klopp’s side losing 4-2 at Roma in Wednesday’s semi-final second leg in Rome.

Milner was impressive in the first leg at Anfield and one of Liverpool’s better performers in Rome as the Reds hung on for a place in the final in Kiev.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard told BT Sport: “I’m happy for them. You see the emotion on James Milner’s face there, he’s been immense. You see the celebrations in the crowd and I know what it means. I know the following this club has got.

“These fans just want this club to compete and they want to be proud of their team. This manager has got them flying, if they go one step further this could be the start of something special under this manager. I think they’re on the verge of something really really good.”

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said: “What a thing to be involved in. Credit to all the lads, we’ve come through every challenge we’ve been set. We’ll have a great day in Kiev whatever the result.

“First and foremost, you need to remember you’re defending the lead and if you do you’re in the final. They threw everything at us and we’ve done brilliant.

“Last season we were fighting for our lives at Hull, now I feel like I’m at home. I’ll certainly enjoy Kiev.

“We’ll enjoy this tonight and think about that game another day. We’ll go in as underdogs but sometimes that can be a good thing.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.