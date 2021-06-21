Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his coaches at Anfield are reported to be impressed by the physical and mental energy displayed by Scotland captain Andy Robertson at Euro 2020.

The full-back was one of several Liverpool men to see his form drop off during 2020/21 as the Reds surrendered their Premier League title. And while Liverpool fought back to claim a top-four finish, Robertson was one of several players who failed to find his consistent best.

Part of that reason was said to be fatigue. Robertson has been a virtal ever-present for Liverpool for over three seasons now. And the limited break between 2019/20 finishing and 2020/21 beginning appeared to affect his game.

But Robertson has somehow shrugged that off to star for Scotland in their two Group D games so far. He was at his marauding best in their opener against Czech Republic, creating six chances and three dribbles from left-back.

He was deployed to great effect in a slightly more advanced role on Friday against England. Scotland coach Steve Clarke used him higher up the pitch to halt Reece James and Phil Foden’s threat,

As such, The Athletic have noted that his performance levels have deeply impressed his club employers.

‘Liverpool’s fitness and medical staff are said to be blown away by the energy levels that Robertson is showing at Euro 2020,’ Jordan Campbell writes. ‘Especially given he started every single Premier League game in a pandemic season. During which he was often the senior member of an extremely makeshift back four for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

‘Staff at Melwood have been hugely impressed by Robertson’s physical and mental energy in leading Scotland at the tournament.’

His leadership during the tournament has not gone unnoticed either. Indeed, Robertson has been ‘taking a hands-on approach with the squad. That’s been displayed by ensuring the players’ families are sorted for games and everything is done properly’.

As such, every player has given eight tickets each for the England game to give to family and friends as they wished.

Indeed, Robertson has seemingly made it a personal mission to ensure Scotland impress at Euro 2020. While they have just a point, they still have a chance to progress to the last 16.

They face Croatia on Tuesday knowing a win could lift them up to second. At worst though, it would lift them to four points. That would put them in with a chance of reaching the last-16 as one of three best-placed third-placed sides.

Liverpool told to sign Alexander Isak

Liverpool have been told to do all in their power to bring Sweden striker Alexander Isak to Anfield this summer.

The Sweden international has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting forwards over the past year. Despite struggling for minutes at Borussia Dortmund, he hit the ground running in Spain with Real Sociedad. Indeed, Isak registered 17 La Liga goals in 2020/21, winning the LaLiga’s Young Player of the Season award in the process.

And he has carried that form into Euro 2020, with two eye-catching displays for Sweden. After his energetic display caught the eye against Spain, he earned the Man of the Match award v Slovakia.

Now some of the world’s top clubs are hovering – and Gary Lineker can certainly see why.

As such, former Reds defender Jose Enrique would love to see Isak at Anfield.

Speaking about the player, Enrique told his Instagram page: “I know him very well because he play[s] for Real Sociedad.

“He is a top player, definitely I would sign him. [He] is really young so hopefully we can go for him, if we can’t go for Erling Haaland or someone like that.”

