Liverpool have been credited with interest in bringing a Real Madrid star wanted by Arsenal and Mikel Arteta to Anfield, per a report.

The Gunners squad looks set to experience major surgery this summer. Albert Sambi Lokonga has already arrived, while a £50m deal to sign Brighton’s Ben White is edging closer. They will likely be the first of many through the front door to counteract the flood of exits anticipated.

Matteo Guendouzi has already left on loan. He could be followed by fellow midfielders Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka who have been linked with Serie A sides Lazio and Roma respectively.

Arteta’s midfield was already looking light after the loan stints of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard had concluded.

In Odegaard’s case, Arsenal were understood to be keen to bring him back on permanent terms.

However, the Norwegian playmaker, 22, dashed their hopes when confirming his decision to return to the Bernabeu in early July.

But per online outlet Caught Offside, Liverpool have emerged as a surprise contender to throw a spanner in the works.

Citing Spanish outlet Don Balon, they report that the Reds are in the frame over a permanent Odegaard transfer.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be ‘keen’ to scupper Real’s preliminary plans of using Odegaard as bait to land top target Erling Haaland.

A deal could reportedly develop ‘over the coming weeks’, though contact has not yet been made.

Liverpool are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements after Georginio Wijnaldum left for PSG as a free agent.

Captain Jordan Henderson could face a similar fate with talks over a new contract yielding no progress thus far.

As such, a swoop for Odegaard – who has already shown he can cut it in the Premier League – could develop into an increasingly viable option.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told to expect a huge fan backlash if they proceed with a controversial decision regarding a current star with ‘legendary’ status.

Reds captain Henderson has two years remaining on his current deal. However, talks over extending his reported £140,000-per-week contract have thus far not yielded a breakthrough. The Daily Express even went as far as to suggest he could be moved on with Liverpool having ‘bigger priorities’.

Now, ex-Sunderland favourite and friend of Henderson’s father, Kevin Phillips, has warned of a huge fan backlash should Liverpool sever ties with Henderson. “I’m really surprised by all of this,” said Phillips (via Football Insider).

“We don’t know the ins and outs of the demands. I understand from a business point of view you can’t give out huge contracts to 31-year-olds. But he has legendary status. I’m pretty sure Jordan is not asking for stupid money because he has so much respect for the club.”

“I think it will get resolved though. They will come to an agreement because there would be a huge backlash from Liverpool supporters if he was to leave the football club. I see him staying there.”

