Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has given a huge indication that he is ready to quit Vicarage Road and make a €40m move to PSG.

The 26-year-old midfielder, linked with a move to Liverpool in the past, has emerged as a £35million transfer target for PSG this month as the Ligue 1 giants look to plug the gap set to be left by the departing Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot has been squeezed out at the Parc des Princes after informing the club he’s not willing to sign a new deal; a free transfer summer switch to Barcelona looks most likely, though Liverpool have also been linked.

PSG are said to be readying an approach for Doucoure and, speaking to French TV station Canal +, the Frenchman has confirmed he is ready to ask to leave.

“I think I am going to leave Watford. The club know my ambitions and want to help me get to the next level,” he said.

“I’m flattered by the interest of PSG but for the moment there’s nothing concrete. I will focus on my performance for my club.

“I’ve not had contact with PSG and they’ve not contacted Watford. My goal is to play well for Watford and then maybe join a Champions League team.

“The chances of me joining PSG? Probably small as they follow a number of players. I’m not the priority that’s for sure but if there is an opportunity then we will look into it….This winter we’ll study all possibilities on offer. The most important thing for me is to continue to progress and with my performances I’ll succeed in playing for a club in Europe.

“Staying in England is a possibility and the Italian league is becoming more interesting. There are clubs who have returned to show interest in me again. The first criteria for me is that the club plays in the Champions League.”

PSG see Idrissa Gueye bid rejected

However, it seems Doucoure isn’t PSG’s first choice this month; reports on Monday claimed the big-spending Ligue 1 giants will only turn to the Hornets star after seeing efforts to bring in Everton star Idrissa Gueye rejected.

According to the Daily Mail, the Toffees have informed PSG they have no indication of cashing in on the Ivorian this month, despite claims the French champions have already lodged an offer of around £30m for the defensive midfielder.

The 28-year-old is contracted to Goodison Park until 2022, having penned a big-money extension a year ago.

