Liverpool have been name checked as one of the interested parties in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

Jurgen Klopp is looking for a midfield player to fill the boots of Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutch star has left Anfield on a free transfer, signing for Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Klopp hunting for a player to replace a man who was an ever present in the league last season.

A number of names have been thrown into the mix, including John McGinn, Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Neuhaus and Yves Bissouma.

Now Saul has been touted as a target for the Reds with AS stating the player “wants to leave”.

Atletico though have no need to sell him on the cheap and with his contract running until 2026 they will only allow him to move on if they receive a “great offer”.

The Spanish outlet, via Sport Witness, claim Saul could be on the move for around €40million this summer. The Daily Star have previously reported that Saul has a £43million buy-out.

It’s not the first time this summer that Liverpool and Saul have been mentioned together.

At the start of the month it was reported that Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards was planning an approach to land Saul.

According to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool have been alerted by Atletico’s willingness to sell Saul.

Man Utd ‘very attentive’ to Saul

It’s a potential move that would be welcomed by Liverpool fans. Losing Wijnaldum for free has been a bitter pill to swallow. Liverpool officials deemed it not financially viable to offer the 30-year-old a long-term deal.

PSG did though by tying him to a three-year contract. Whether or not Edwards will invest in 26-year-old Saul remains unclear.

Fans’ site Rousing the Kop though claim “Liverpool should have a look at Saul Niguez.”

Saul is on a deal worth around £115,000 a week with Atletico. He would more than likely be looking for a rise on that in the Premier League.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also suitors for Saul, as per the source. AS report United are “very attentive” to Saul’s situation.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel also has Saul on his radar.

That is the news coming from Spain with Tuchel said to be a big admirer of the progressive midfielder, according to Mundo Deportivo.

