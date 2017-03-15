Liverpool midfielder ‘not going anywhere’ insists agent
Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is not going anywhere according to his agent, despite rumours linking him with a move to Dinamo Zagreb.
Zagreb chief Zdravko Mamic confirmed the Croatian side’s interest in securing a deal with Liverpool.
However, his agent Zoran Stojadinovic has denied that Grujic is available to leave, insisting Jurgen Klopp sees the Serbian as a key member of the squad.
“I am surprised, I don’t know why Mamic is talking about Grujic coming to Dinamo,” he said.
“He may as well say ‘we want Messi’! It is simply a waste of words.
“Liverpool do not want to let Marko go anywhere, not even to bigger clubs than Dinamo.
“But Liverpool said Klopp counts on him. So there is no reason for Marko to join Dinamo.”