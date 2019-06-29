Liverpool midfielder picking from three destinations amid €40m exit talk

Three Bundesliga sides are considering a loan swoop for Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic this summer, a report claims.

Grujic was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool manager in January 2016, but has struggled to break into the first team having made just eight Premier League appearances for the European champions, with his last game for the Reds coming in December 2017.

He was sent straight back to Red Star Belgrade as part of the deal which saw him join for £5.1m, has spent most of the past two seasons on loan at Cardiff and Hertha Berlin respectively.

Recently, Grujic admitted that he is not planning to return to Liverpool and is loving his time at Hertha, encouraging the Bundesliga side to make a summer offer.

It was then claimed that the German capital club were set to meet Anfield chiefs to discuss a summer deal, with a €40m price tag apparently being placed upon the former Red Star man.

ESPN FC say ‘Liverpool want to send Grujic’ on loan again despite placing a £34.7m valuation on him, with Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen also part of the chase.

Hertha might ordinarily be considered the favourites in the race, but Frankfurt can offer Europa League football and a core of Serbian players, while Werder manager Florian Kohfeldt ‘is represented by the same agency’ as Klopp.

