Liverpool motivation key as £142m star makes decision on Man Utd move

Philippe Coutinho will refuse a summer move to Manchester United as he does not want to ‘stain’ his Liverpool legacy, it is claimed.

Coutinho chose to swap Anfield for the Nou Camp back in January 2018, joining the Catalan side in a colossal £142million (€165m) deal which made him the second most-expensive player of all time.

However, strong speculation has surfaced claiming that Manchester United are interested in a summer move, while Liverpool have also been linked with a shock attempt to re-sign him after his struggles to adapt to life at the Nou Camp.

Stamford Bridge has been mentioned as a possible destination for the former Inter Milan man, with Chelsea preparing to replace Eden Hazard should he move to Madrid, and reports on Tuesday suggested PSG have joined the Blues as frontrunners.

Now, an update from Sport claims that despite United still holding an interest in Coutinho, the interest is not mutual due to his Liverpool past.

Despite making the move to the Nou Camp in acrimonious circumstance, the report stated that Coutinho ‘does not want to further stain his image’ by moving to the Merseysiders’ traditional rivals.

Meanwhile, the Spanish outlet goes on to point out that a return Liverpool is not possible, ironically due to the circumstances which saw him leave Anfield last year.