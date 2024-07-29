Victor Osimhen and Gleison Bremer are being linked with transfers to Liverpool this summer

Liverpool hope to sign two of Serie A’s top stars in an astonishing double £118.2m deal, Aston Villa are ‘increasingly likely’ to sign a £111m forward, while Manchester United are readying a big bid to beat Real Madrid to a top Bundesliga star.

VICTOR OSIMHEN ‘APPROACH’ MADE BY LIVERPOOL

Liverpool have made enquiries over a potential move for Victor Osimhen after learning what it would take to prise the striker away from Napoli this summer, reports in Italy have claimed.

The Nigeria striker is regarded as one of the most lethal strikers in world football after scoring an impressive 76 goals in 133 appearances for the Serie A giants since a big-money from Lille back in summer 2020.

At the time, Osimhen was being tracked by then Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who decided against a move at the time and with the Reds going on to sign Darwin Nunez in some two summers later.

However, with Nunez not quite ever justifying the club-record £85m fee the Reds paid on acquiring his services, reports in Italy claim new boss Arne Slot is looking to make a bold transfer splash by replacing the Uruguayan with the Napoli man.

Napoli for a long time have been preparing for the sale of their talismanic No 9, but their hopes of achieving their huge €120m to €130m asking price for the 25-year-old look destined to fail with no side willing to match their valuation.

As a result, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is having to consider significantly lower offers, though despite links to the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, no offer is yet forthcoming.

Now il Corriere dello Sport claims the Merseysiders have made made an enquiry for his services and have been encouraged by Napoli’s demands for a much more modest €90m (£76m) package.

That could prompt a concrete approach from the Reds and with Napoli determined to use the sale of Osimhen to help new boss Antonio Conte rebuild his side and with Gli Azzurri already making plans to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea in a cut-price deal as his replacement.

And the striker has already made clear his wish to move to the Premier League next, confirming earlier this year: “I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take.

“I think 60 per cent of the people mention the rumors about me linked with the Premier League. The Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world. I want to finish the season with Napoli strong then come up with the decision I’ve already made.”

Liverpool get green light to sign Juventus defender

The signing of Osimhen could also be followed up with a quickfire second arrival from Italy too, per the latest reports as well.

That’s after Juventus were given the all-clear to bring in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo after the two sides reached a compromise on his transfer.

Juve had initially offered just €20m for the 24-year-old, with Nice were holding out for a fee of nearer the €35m mark.

But with the defender making it clear he wants to make the move, the two clubs have agreed on a compromise that will see Todibo move to Turin on an initial season-long loan but with an obligation to make the deal a permanent €35m deal next summer.

Juventus see Todibo as the replacement for the in-demand Gleison Bremer, who will now be allowed to move on and has emerged as the priority target for Liverpool this summer as they look to plug the gap in central defence left by Joel Matip.

To that end, the Italian giants are willing to let the Brazil defender move on for a fee of €50m (£42.2m) – a fee Liverpool are willing to meet and with the 27-year-old also keen on the switch if the deal can be agreed.

The double raid on Serie A would set Liverpool back an eye-watering €140m (£118.2m) – though in landing two of Italian football’s biggest stars, it would seriously strengthen the Reds squad ahead of their return to the Champions League this season.

The Merseysiders are also reported to have made contact with Genoa over a possible deal for Danish midfielder Morten Frendrup, with the Serie A side exploring a move for Napoli’s Jens Cajuste as a possible replacement.

Slot is keen to add a new midfielder to his mix and with the Merseysiders fielding strong interest in Wataru Endo.

ASTON VILLA ON COURSE TO SIGN BRILLIANT €127.2M STAR

Chelsea and Tottenham will hold talks with the agent for Federico Chiesa this week with Fali Ramadani flying to London to discuss a possible deal and with the Italy winger free to leave Juventus for a fee of around €30m (£25.3m). (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal are yet to present an offer to Real Sociedad for top midfield target Mikel Merino, though do already have an agreement on personal terms for the former Newcastle man, who is valued at around €25m. (Marca)

Aston Villa and West Ham are battling for the signing of Sergi Roberto, with the veteran full-back a free-agent after departing Barcelona after 18 years at the Nou Camp. (Sport)

Aston Villa are ‘increasingly likely’ to sign one-time €127.2m (£111m) star Joao Felix with the Portuguese star ‘packing his bags’ and confirming to Atletico Madrid he wants to join Unai Emery’s side. (Mundo Deportivo)

Southampton are on the verge of signing Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz in a deal worth a modest €8m (£6.8m) after the Chile forward failed to settle in LaLiga. (Mundo Deportivo)

Rangers are closing on the signing of Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan in an season’s loan deal and with an obligation to make a permanent €5m switch. (AS)

Nico Williams may decide to reject an offer from Barcelona, PSG and his Premier League suitors amid claims the Spain winger is close to confirming he will remain at Athletic Club for another season. (Marca)

Chelsea will on Monday finalise the signing of Filip Jorgensen with the Villarreal goalkeeper due to undergo a medical – but the Dane was not Enzo Maresca’s first choice with the Blues boss having been priced out of a move for Leicester’s Mads Hermansen first. (various)

ARSENAL GIVEN HUGE LIFT IN VIKTOR GYOKERES PURSUIT

Arsenal have been lifted again in their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres after Sporting managed to reduce their sell-on clause to Coventry by 5% by paying the Sky Blues €3m and giving them a greater share of any deal and amid claims the Gunners are to launch an opening offer worth between £55m and £60m (€65m and €70.9m). (Record)

PSG have reportedly agreed personal terms with Jadon Sancho over a move from Manchester United this summer, though the England winger is not their first choice with Nico Williams and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also on their radar. (Le 10 Sport)

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley remains on course to secure a move to Atalanta this summer, despite having their first three offers rejected for the Denmark international. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Arsenal loan star Dani Ceballos is committed to staying at Real Madrid this season after confirming to Carlo Ancelotti he no longer wishes to leave the Bernabeu. (Marca)

Inter Milan hope to include a significant buy-back clause in their €40m sale of 19-year-old talent Valentin Carboni to Marseille this summer. (Calciomercato)

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been the subject of an approach from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, who are willing to spend €30m to €35m, though the Spanish side are hoping to fetch a fee of €40m. (Marca)

Brighton have launched a €30m offer to sign Turkey and Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United. (various)

MAN UTD PLAN BIG BID TO BEAT REAL MADRID TO JEREMIE FRIMPONG

Manchester United are ready to launch a huge offer to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong and despite the imminent signing of Noussair Mazraoui. The Bundesliga champions are holding out for a fee of around €40m despite the Dutchman’s release clause recently expiring. (Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham are willing to meet Monaco’s €35m (£29.5m) price tag for France midfielder Youssouf Fofana despite the player having agreed personal terms over a move to AC Milan. (L’Equipe)

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu has seen a possible move to Serie A Napoli break down and now looks set to remain at the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan have identified Monaco full-back Vanderson as the €25m replacement for Denzel Dumfries is the Netherlands defender does not renew his contract during fresh talks this week. (Corriere dello Sport)

Genoa are still intent on signing former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, who remains a free agent after leaving Old Trafford in July 2023, and despite initial talks over his move breaking down. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona have cooled their interest in signing Joao Cancelo after Manchester City refused to lower their €30m (£25m) valuation of the Portugal full-back. (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool rejected a €14m (£11.8m) offer from Marseille for Wataru Endo for three reasons it has emerged – but could yet sell the Japan midfielder before the end of the summer window. (The Athletic)