Liverpool have reportedly turned to the Championship in their bid to add extra firepower to Jurgen Klopp’s attack this summer.

Both Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are expected to move on after having limited opportunities to shine at Anfield. But with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations in January, the Reds want more firepower in place to cover their absence.

There had been significant interest in PSV star Donyell Malen before he eventually joined Borussia Dortmund.

And now surprise reports from Spain claim that the Anfield club have joined the race for Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma.

The Dutchman was regarded as one of the best players in the Championship last season. The 24-year-old notched 17 goals in 35 games as the Cherries crashed out in the play-offs.

Danjuma joined the club from Club Brugge in the summer of 2019. However, he struggled to show his quality as Eddie Howe’s men suffered relegation.

The attacker only played 14 times due to injury and failed to register a single goal or assist in the top-flight.

However, Danjuma looked a changed player last term, when he had his best career goal haul to date.

And now Marca states the Reds have joined the race for his signature, although they will have competition from LaLiga.

Villareal are the current favourites to strike a deal, having already made a formal bid.

Bournemouth value Danjuma at £21m

They saw an offer of £12.8million rejected by Bournemouth, who are holding out for their full valuation of the player.

It’s understood that Scott Parker’s men want around £21m for the dynamic forward, who has also been linked with Leeds and West Ham.

The report adds that they would prefer to keep the player to fire them back into the Premier League. However, they would not stand in Danjuma’s way if their valuation is met.

Danjuma would struggle to force his way into Liverpool’s starting front three, but he would be a useful addition off the bench.

The Reds could also raise the funds to land the player by offloading Shaqiri and Origi.

At this stage, there have been no reported bids for the former, although Lazio are keen on Origi.

Takumi Minamino also remains on Merseyside and is expected to be given more game time after impressing on loan at Southampton last season.

Youngster Harvey Elliott is also set to feature more after penning a new five-year deal last month.

