Liverpool must do more to help ‘brilliant’ Karius – Reina

Pepe Reina has called on Liverpool to do more collectively to help goalkeeper Loris Karius settle into their side.

The German stopper has endured a difficult start to life in the Premier League since joining the Reds in the summer, keeping just three clean sheets in nine appearances.

Jamie Carragher criticised the former Mainz keeper following his poor performance against Bournemouth on Sunday when the Reds blew a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3.

However, Reina has backed the 23-year-old to eventually come good for the Reds.

“I think he doesn’t need any encouragement. I think he’s a brilliant goalkeeper who is doing really well,” he told ITV Sport.

“It’s a team, you know, that also at times has to do better for the goalkeeper.”

With Liverpool third in the Premier League and harbouring slim hopes of a title challenge, Reina has backed his former side to do well under Jurgen Klopp.

He added: “I think they will do really well this season and I’m happy for them.”

