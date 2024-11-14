Liverpool and Tottenham target Hugo Larsson will reportedly command a fee in the region of £70million, which would make him the Reds’ third most-expensive player, and would take the top spot for Spurs.

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson is on the radar of some big clubs amid his good form in Germany of late. The 20-year-old has caught the eye of Arsenal and Liverpool, TEAMtalk have revealed.

The Swede is also on the radar of multiple other Premier League clubs, as well as AC Milan.

It has been suggested that one of those other English clubs is Tottenham, which means they could rival north London neighbours Arsenal for Larsson.

But they would have to smash their transfer record in order to sign him.

A report from German outfit BILD states an offer in the region of £70million would have to be made for Frankfurt to let Larsson leave.

That’s more than Spurs’ highest fee, the £65million paid for Dominic Solanke in the summer, and would put Larsson third on Liverpool’s list, after Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk.

January offers expected for Larsson

TEAMtalk understands that Frankfurt are expecting offers for Larsson in the summer.

Indeed, they are aware the midfielder can play at the very top of the game.

A current injury to the Swede could stand in the way of his winter move, given it is not yet known when he will return to action.

If he is back by the time the window opens, the £70million fee will be the barrier between him and a move, and in January, it might be unlikely with such a bid to be lodged, with big moves generally reserved for the summer by many sides.

Liverpool round-up: Competition for another midfielder

Liverpool are also still said to be interested in fellow midfielder Martin Zubimendi. However, Arsenal have rejoined the race, as per reports, with Manchester City also going after the Spaniard.

The Reds have been told that they’ll have to drum up a big sum for Red Star Belgrade’s Andrija Maksimovic, given his club are in a strong selling position.

Liverpool have been left dazzled by Nottingham Forest defender Murillo’s early season form, but they may have to battle with Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are also interested in him.

Competition also seems to be on the way for Omar Marmoush, as Manchester United have labelled him as ‘one to watch’.

Who is Larsson?

By Samuel Bannister

The fact that Larsson is already enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career – by November – tells you everything you need to know about the way he is developing.

Signed by Eintracht Frankfurt from Malmo in 2023, by which point he had already made his international debut for Sweden, Larsson was a teenager at the time of his move, having caught the eye with his performances in midfield.

Right-footed, Larsson is an energetic, box-to-box midfielder. Standing out for his spatial awareness, he is constantly looking to get on the ball and drive his team forward, even though he has also been used to playing from a deeper role. Strong and technical, he doesn’t have too many weaknesses – but time is on his side to add further elements to his game, which he already seems to be doing.

During his debut Bundesliga season, he played 29 times, scored twice and made one assist. This season, he has already scored twice within just nine league games – and a recent winner in the Europa League means he has bettered his all-competitions tally already.

He possesses a good first touch, even in tight areas, and his dynamic approach has helped him surpass 50 appearances for Frankfurt already, with more than 70 per cent of those outings being starts.

Larsson is already the Swedish Allsvenskan’s record export and, although he might not break any records when leaving the Bundesliga, he is destined to command a high transfer fee once again as his profile increases.