RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams has waxed lyrical about Timo Werner after he outlined the qualities that make the Germany striker a top transfer target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Werner in recent months, with reports suggesting that he has a release clause in his contract that expires this month.

Indeed, Werner has made no attempts to shy away from the speculation, first revealing his admiration for the European champions before admitting that Manchester United could be an ideal next destination.

More recent reports indicated that should Liverpool sign Werner in the summer, they could loan him back to Leipzig next season before integrating him into the team.

Werner was typically lively for Leipzig on Tuesday, grabbing his 12th assist of the season as the Bundesliga side knocked Tottenham out of the Champions League with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

And it is those kind of performances that mark him out as an outstanding centre forward with his record in all competitions this season standing at 27 goals in 36 matches.

That is why his teammate, USA midfielder Adams, can fully understand exactly why some of European football’s premier sides are chasing Werner and says he can comfortably hold his own with one of the big boys.

“It’s hard to say one thing,” Adams told ESPN FC when asked to identify Werner’s best qualities.

“People are often focused not just on his goalscoring ability but how fast he is, he’s absolutely rapid.

“That’s not one of the qualities that sticks out the most.

“The quality that sticks out the most is how many ways he’s able to score.

“He can score from the left, the right, centrally, we played him as a number ten and he was running out of the midfield and scoring goals.”

Adams, who has played with Werner for three seasons now, then described his teammate in an amusing way, adding: “There’s just so many roles you can fit him in, that’s what makes him such a unique piece.

“If you’re able to score in that many different ways, you’ll be able to play at the highest level for a really long time, [for] the biggest clubs in the world, the national team.

“He’s a pleasure to play with. It makes it easy playing as a midfielder knowing you can play the ball over the top and he’ll catch it no matter what.

“He’s a great guy and a great player.”

Despite the uncertainty in the world at present, Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards are said to have pushed forward with their summer transfer plans – and the Reds are said to have made Werner one of three top Bundesliga talents they are chasing.

However, Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has warned the German forward about what a move to Liverpool could mean for his playing prospects.

Nagelsmann has told Sport Bild: “It would be more difficult for Timo Werner to play at Liverpool than at Leipzig.

“He will not get the status he has here in the first few years and I tell him that too.

“The boys are seeing how we are developing and how much potential we have. We don’t leave anyone, who helps us, defenceless.”