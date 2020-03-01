Abdoulaye Doucoure has been rated as one of the Premier League’s most inspirational midfielders, with Owen Hargreaves explaining why Liverpool should go all out to sign the Frenchman.

While a second-half brace from Ismaila Sarr stole the headlines as Watford ended Liverpool’s unbeaten record in the Premier League, Hargreaves felt it was Doucoure who was the best player on display with a dominant display in the middle of the park.

The 27-year-old joined Watford from Rennes in February 2016, but spent the remainder of the season on loan in Spain with Granada.

Since being at Vicarage Road, however, the midfielder has grown into one of the Premier League’s best, leading to links to both the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

However, amid talk he is also being monitored by PSG and Barcelona, Hargreaves insists Doucoure is a player Jurgen Klopp should consider signing after he underlined his class with a marauding display on Saturday evening.

“He’s one of the most influential players in the Premier League who doesn’t play in the big six,” Hargreaves told Premier League productions.

“He’s one of those players who can give a team so much, he used to play a lot deeper but now he’s in the box a lot more.

“He’s got goals, he’s got assists he’s so athletic. He’s got that frame of Paul Pogba, he’s got a good touch and he can finish.

“This guy could play in Liverpool’s midfield that’s how good he is.”

While signing Doucoure may enter Klopp’s thinking at some point in the future, the Reds boss was left to reflect on a defeat which ended the Reds unbeaten run of 44 league games.

“I am not surprised by the performance because that would mean I never saw something like that before. I saw it a lot of times,” Klopp said.

“What I can say and I think is 3-0 is a bit harsh, but we had a big hand in that so we don’t have to think about that.

“The most important thing is congratulations Watford, well deserved. That is what should be the headline. We didn’t perform like we should have and Watford performed exactly like they wanted.”

Virgil Van Dijk, meanwhile, has denied that Liverpool ever thought about going the season unbeaten and has called for calm after the Reds suffered their second defeat in three games.