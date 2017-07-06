Liverpool name date for Sadio Mane’s return to training

Liverpool expect to welcome Sadio Mane back into the fold in the next 10 days.

The Senegalese forward enjoyed a brilliant first season at Anfield, but was forced to miss the end of the season after sustaining a bad knee injury in the Merseyside derby win over Everton in early April.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery on his left knee later that month, and has spent the summer in rehabilitation at Melwood, aiming for a return for pre-season.

The player was expected to make his return when Liverpool’s squad returned for pre-season training on Wednesday, but the absence of Mane sparked fears the player had suffered a setback in his recover.

However, Liverpool have now confirmed that Mane is likely to link up with the rest of the squad at some stage over the next 10 days.

Mane could have an outside chance of playing in the Liverpool’s first two friendlies of the summer, away to Tranmere Rovers on July 12 and Wigan Athletic on July 14.

But he will likely be available for the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong, where Liverpool will take on Crystal Palace (July 19) and either Leicester City or West Brom (July 22).

And Mane could feature alongside Mohamed Salah in the Far East, with the Egyptian expected to link up with his new teammates then for the first time.

Mane scored 13 goals and chipped in with a further eight assists in 29 appearances for the Reds last season.