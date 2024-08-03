Liverpool have placed a tempting price tag on the head of a player who is courting strong interest from FIVE clubs including Leeds United, and a report claims an exit is a very real possibility.

Leeds were among the favourites for promotion last term, though suffered yet more heartache in the play-offs when falling to Southampton in the final.

An inevitable consequence of Leeds failing to return to the top flight is the sales of several of their finest assets.

Archie Gray has joined Tottenham for £40m, while Crysencio Summerville – the Championship’s Player of the Season – is primed to sign with West Ham.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Saturday afternoon that Summerville has signed a contract with the Hammers that will tie his future to the club until 2029. The deal also contains an option for an extra season.

Summerville’s move to West Ham will net Leeds around £25m prior to add-ons. Elsewhere, central midfielder Glen Kamara was sold to Rennes for £8.5m.

Kamara worked wonders in Daniel Farke’s engine room last term, with his expert shielding helping those behind him to assemble the division’s second-meanest defence. Only table-toppers Leicester (41) conceded fewer goals than Leeds’ mark of 43.

However, with Kamara and Gray – who played either right-back or central midfield – both departed, a new face for the middle does look required.

Liverpool midfielder could shake up Championship promotion race

According to a new report from the Athletic, Leeds are one of FIVE clubs – four of which are in the Championship – who are showing interest in Liverpool midfielder, Bobby Clark.

The 19-year-old is the son of former Newcastle star Lee Clark and Bobby enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Reds last term when notching 12 appearances.

Clark was regularly called upon by Jurgen Klopp at a time when Liverpool’s squad were decimated with injuries.

Clark – described as making ‘rapid progress’ by the Athletic’s Liverpool expert James Pearce – also played 48 minutes in the League Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Liverpool are in no rush to sell Clark and will wait until they’ve returned from their pre-season tour of America before deciding whether to sanction an exit.

If Liverpool do decide to cash in, the Reds will reportedly aim to collect a fee in excess of £12m. One club showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Clark is Red Bull Salzburg who are managed by Pep Lijnders, who previously served as Klopp’s assistant coach.

Whether the Austrian side can afford Liverpool’s price tag remains to be seen. It may not matter, however, with the report stating a loan spell in the Championship is actually the decision Liverpool are leaning towards right now.

That’s where Leeds come in, with they, Sheffield United, Norwich City and Coventry City all showing interest in signing Clark via the loan route.

The key point to make is those four sides are and will continue to be among the favourites for promotion.

As such, signing Clark would not only be a boost to whichever club he joins, but it would also keep the Liverpool man away from that side’s promotion rivals.

