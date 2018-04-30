Liverpool name the two Real Madrid stars they want for Mo Salah

Liverpool have reportedly named the two Real Madrid players they want in exchange for Mo Salah this summer.

The Spanish giants are determined to land the prolific attacker as they look to splash the cash to get back on a level playing field with Barcelona in La Liga.

Spanish publication Don Balon claims that the Reds will demand in excess of €200m (£176m) for Salah’s signature but that Real president Florentino Perez believes the offer of players in exchange will work better for his club.

To that end, the report goes on to claim that Liverpool have requested two players to be included in any deal – if they are to even consider selling their prized asset.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

The report states that Wales star Gareth Bale and goalkeeper Keylor Navas are Jurgen Klopp’s requests, should he lose Salah.

Navas, 31, is expected to be put up for sale this summer as Real look for a new long-term stopper, and the link certainly makes sense given that Klopp is still unsure over first-team keepers Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

As for Bale, the former Tottenham star is becoming increasingly frustrated at a lack of starts – particularly in key Champions League games – and is actively looking for a route out of the club.

Manchester United remain major contenders to land the 28-year-old, while Spurs are also believed to have first option on the player although he is likely to prove too expensive for them.

More from Planet Sport:

The day Thomas Muster was SO good Boris Becker made doping allegation (Tennis365)

The story of the ex-Man City Academy graduate now a head of maths (Planet Football)

India v Pakistan at the World Cup: A history in pictures (Cricket365)