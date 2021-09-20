Liverpool FC are ‘positioning themselves’ as strong candidates to sign one of the world’s leading stars in 2022 – but only if they can overcome a difficult hurdle in the form of a controversial agent.

Erling Haaland, 21, is already one of world football’s most prized assets. Since moving to Dortmund in 2020, the rangy hitman has operated at exactly one goal per game. He has begun the current season with a bang, notching seven goals and three assists from his first five outings.

As such, it comes as no surprise that Haaland is being courted by some of European football’s heavyweights.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all been touted as potential suitors. However, there remains some doubt over whethe they would have the financial clout to pull off the lucrative deal.

As such, both Manchester United and Manchester City are expected to be strong contenders for the Norwegian’s signature.

Indeed, with a release clause of €75m kicking in during 2022, Haaland is emerging as a bona fide transfer bargain.

However, his agent Mino Raiola is also due to a handsome cut of any future transfer involving his client. To that end, the deal is likely to cost nearer €100m, with the striker also reportedly demanding wages in excess of £300,000 a week.

It may even have been forgotten that Raiola already embarked on a tour of European football’s super-powers earlier this year to hold preliminary talks over his client.

One of the clubs Raiola spoke with what indeed Liverpool. And surveying Barcelona’s prospects of a deal next year, Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, has looked at Haaland’s options.

They state Liverpool FC are very much strong contenders to sign the striker, though Raiola’s involvement in the deal complicates matters.

Nonetheless, the Reds are reportedly ‘in the footsteps’ of the player and are ‘positioning themselves strongly’ to sign him.

Liverpool’s owners FSG are also reportedly preparing to back Jurgen Klopp with funds next summer. Furthermore, an attack of Haaland flanked by Mohamed Salah and one of Diogo Jota or Sadio Mane would certainly make the mouth water.

And Haaland has already outlined his admiration for one big name star currently on Liverpool’s books.

Top five punditry partnerships – Jimmy Greaves, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and more

Dortmund chief makes Haaland admission

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, meanwhile, admits he’s almost resigned himself to losing Haaland next summer.

With demand high and an exit clause in place, the Dortmund chief knows keeping the Norwegian already looks tough.

Watzke told Welt am Sonntag: “Of course it will be difficult. I am not saying, however, that it is completely out of the question. We’ll do everything we can to keep our top players loyal to us in the future.”

However, Watzke insists he’s confident of finding another marksman to replicate Haaland’s efforts.

“We have to have the self-confidence to say we’ll find a new top striker again,” he added.

And the North Rhine-Westphalia-based side do have a strong tradition of developing strikers.

Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both played for Dortmund before securing big-money transfers.

One replacement mentioned already is Chelsea’s Timo Werner. The Metro claim Chelsea misfit Werner has been earmarked – though old rivals Bayern Munich are also in the frame.

Haaland to Liverpool – TEAMtalk’s view