Liverpool are leading Spurs in the chase for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos as both clubs plot €50m bids, reports claim.

The playmaker was expected to leave the Bernabeu this summer, as Madrid look to balance the books, after so far splashing out almost £300m on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao.

Ceballo has just finished international duty with Spain’s Under-21s during which he helped his side lift the European Championships, and has been linked with a number of clubs following his impressive tournament.

Both Arsenal and Spurs – as well as Serie A giants AC Milan – have been credited with interest in the former Betis star, but it is rumours linking him with Liverpool which are gathering pace.

The Reds are understood to be really keen on the midfielder with the report saying Jurgen Klopp could have the ‘next Xabi Alonso’ on his hands if he can sign Ceballos.

Now, Spanish outlet Sport claim that an offer is on the table from Liverpool and that their proposal is the ‘most interesting’.

Los Blancos are trying to negotiate a deal where they sell the 22-year-old for €50m and include a buy-back clause at a higher price.

Klopp for his part has his heart set on a move and is ‘willing to bet heavily’ on Ceballos, while Spurs have also submitted a bid which is being studied.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!