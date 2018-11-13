Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has revealed how he is handling the pressure of his big-money move to Anfield over the summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s men remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season, with Alisson keeping seven clean sheets in 12 games since his £65million arrival from Roma in the summer.

The Brazilian, who is currently away on international duty, has so far been a big hit with the Anfield faithful but admits he needs to remain ‘perfect’ to justify his high price tag.

He 26-year-old said: “I came here for a high price and some people expect me to be perfect – it is not easy but I’m trying.

“It is really early to say if I’m satisfied with how I’m playing but I’m working to be perfect, I’m working to be better.

“I am really, really happy with my move to the Premier League. I’m working really hard to help Liverpool to achieve their goals and also for the Brazil national team.

“The Premier League has great intensity, you have to be really focused all the time.

“One thing that is important here is the concentration and focus. They are asking me to be really mentally strong.

“My team have a really great defence so it is not often the ball comes near my net.

“But I have one or two opportunities to show my quality, so I need to be focused all the time.”

