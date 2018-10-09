Liverpool new boy promises to come good after tough start

Liverpool new boy Fabinho believes he is adapting well to English football despite a tough start to life at Anfield.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Reds from Monaco for £43.7million back in May, but has so far featured in just three of 11 matches this season.

Despite his lack of game time, Fabinho insists that he is still learning to improve under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

He said: “My process to adapt to English football has been very good. Since pre-season I believe I’ve understood the way Jurgen Klopp plays and the way the team plays.

“It’s a new experience for me, because Klopp has a different way of working from the way I’m used to. But this is something I will learn.

“I’ve already learned a few things from him, but this is just the start. He’s a coach who demands a lot from his players, not only in matches, but on a daily basis in training.”

