Salah seen in Paris as he bids to overcome permit issues

Liverpool hope Mohamed Salah will soon overcome his visa issues after the Egyptian was photographed in Paris looking to obtain a work permit.

The Reds had hoped the winger – a £36.9million arrival from Roma last month – would be free to make his debut for the club in Wednesday evening’s pre-season opener at Tranmere Rovers.

However, 25-year-old former Chelsea winger will have to wait a little longer after failing to obtain the necessary clearance from the authorities.

However, Liverpool expect the matter to be resolved in due course, with the player possibly getting his documentation through in time to face Wigan at the DW Stadium on Friday evening.

Standard procedures require the player to leave the UK then re-enter before securing clearance to play and Salah has been seen in Paris gaining his required papers.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking about the player’s absence against their National League opponents, said: “Mo Salah is here in training but cannot play because of the rules, so that’s what we have to accept.

“We will try to get the working permission or the visa.

“I’m not sure what it is we need to get but we have to go to Paris and leave him there for a day or two and then he’ll come back.We are hopeful he can play soon.”

