Liverpool new Fabinho opens up on Man Utd transfer talk

Liverpool’s summer recruit Fabinho has denied claims he saw a move to Mancheter United blocked by his former club Monaco last summer.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp produced something of a transfer surprise by swooping to sign the versatile Brazilian in a £43.7m deal early in the summer, with Fabinho having previously been strongly linked with the likes of PSG, Inter Milan and of course United.

Fabinho, who can operate in midfield or as a right-back, shot to fame with his starring role in Monaco’s Ligue 1 winning side in 2016/17 and was heavily linked with Jose Mourinho’s side last summer.

But as he prepares to make his Liverpool debut in their Premier League opener against West Ham on Sunday, Fabinho has come clean about United’s alleged interest.

“Manchester never showed any formal interest, they never made me an offer at all,” the 24-year-old told Sky Sports. “Maybe there was some interest or a conversation but it’s not a case of Monaco not letting me go to Manchester United or denying me the move, nothing ever really materialised.”

The Brazilian star is one of a number of impressive captures made by Liverpool this summer, with Naby Keita, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri also arriving ahead of what could prove an exciting season at Anfield.

Discussing why supporters may have to show the new boys patience, Klopp said last week: “I am really happy with the new players.

“Fabinho, much better in offensive pressing, but still struggling a bit as not fresh enough. It’s been a hard pre-season for him.

“Shaqiri comes on as a nine and looked really good. He can play as a 10 and on the wing. It was fantastic what he did.

“Naby played 50 minutes at the highest level and then left some gaps open, transition in defence could be better, so many things to work on.”

