Liverpool, Newcastle among handful of clubs chasing Gambia striker who has desired destination

Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly among a number of clubs interested in signing young striker Adama Bojang this summer.

A report in The Guardian states that the Premier League duo are in the mix to sign the Gambia Under-20 frontman, although Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves, Crystal Palace and clubs from Germany are also monitoring the player.

The Bundesliga clubs mentioned are RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt, and it’s claimed that Bojang actually favours a switch to the Bundesliga over England’s top flight.

The Guardian adds that there has been an offer from an unnamed German club already made to Bojang’s club Steve Biko FC.

A change in UK work permit rules means that Premier League clubs can also sign him regardless of the fact that he does not have any experience playing in Europe.

The rule states that clubs in England’s top two divisions can sign up to four players, even if they do not meet the points requirement.

The Guardian adds that Bojang is attracting plenty of attention after performing well for Gambia at the recent U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The young attacker scored two goals in four games in that competition and was constant threat to opposition defenders.

The 19-year-old was also named in the U-20 African Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament back in March after Gambia reached the final before losing to Senegal.

Liverpool, Newcastle want a development striker

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking at bringing in a young striker to develop at Anfield and eventually push for first-team starts and Bojang fits the bill perfectly.

As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe needs to bolster all areas of his squad after the Magpies qualified for the Champions League last season.

Both clubs are expected to make formal approaches for Bojang as they look to convince the player to move to England over Germany.

