Liverpool, Newcastle centre-back rivalry rages on with LaLiga star eyed after Guehi saga

Loic Bade is on the radar of both Liverpool and Newcastle

Newcastle have reportedly joined Liverpool in the hunt for centre-back Loic Bade, after the clubs found themselves rivalling each other for Marc Guehi in the summer.

The Magpies signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer in the summer. The centre-back was one of five players to join the side, and the only central defender.

Eddie Howe did want to sign Crystal Palace’s Guehi, but was knocked back after multiple attempts. Liverpool were also in the mix, and remain there now.

After the two clubs contended with each other for Guehi in the summer, it seems they’re set to do so for Bade soon.

Indeed, TBRFootball reports the Magpies have joined the hunt for the Sevilla centre-back, following an impressive Olympics and start to the La Liga season.

It’s believed he will be available for less than his £50million release clause.

But the Magpies are not in the clear, as the report suggests Liverpool are again rivalling them for a centre-back, as are Aston Villa and Bayern Munich.

Bade more likely than Guehi for Newcastle

The Magpies have potentially moved on from Guehi after being told Palace were frustrated with them in the summer, meaning reviving their efforts for the Englishman could be tough.

Guehi has also reportedly told friends he’d prefer to join Liverpool, damaging Newcastle’s chances.

But the Bade pursuit might not be the easiest, given the Reds are also in for him.

Indeed, they recently scouted him, and are ready to go hard for the defender after his impressive performance in their presence.

While Bade might be a more likely option than Guehi, Liverpool seem to be putting themselves in the way of both of those moves.

Newcastle round-up: Magpies struggling to land stars

Newcastle are, along with some of the Premier League’s biggest sides, being linked with some of the best and most promising players in the division.

One of which, Leroy Sane, is being more heavily linked with Arsenal, in a blow to the Magpies.

Bryan Mbeumo is also on the Gunners’ radar as well as Newcastle’s, and the current suggestions are that he’s more likely to end up there.

Arsenal could make it a triple of beating Howe’s side to transfers, as they have been backed to open talks for Antoine Semenyo.

Newcastle are on the hunt for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and TEAMtalk understands he’d be keen on the move, but the Toffees are being told to try their best to keep hold.