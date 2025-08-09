Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on the Alexander Isak transfer saga and combined with another journalist’s claims, the Swede’s fate now looks clear for Liverpool and Newcastle.

Liverpool have verbally agreed personal terms with Isak whose relationships at Newcastle are fractured. The striker is desperate to join the Premier League champions who have seen an opening bid worth £110m plus add-ons rejected.

Newcastle value the Swede at £150m (€173m, $200m). Liverpool are more than prepared to pay £120m and TEAMtalk understands they feel a deal can be struck for £130m.

However, until Newcastle open the doors to Isak’s sale, Liverpool will not thunder in with their second bid.

With roughly three weeks of the window remaining and kick-off in the new Premier League season just one week away, Liverpool fans could be forgiven for thinking they might be left empty-handed.

However, a recent update from reporter Ben Jacobs revealed only two options are in play for Isak at Newcastle. Per the journalist, Isak must either sign a new contract or he WILL be sold.

“Understand Newcastle’s failure to sign Benjamin Sesko does not affect the Alexander Isak situation,” wrote Jacobs on X.

“Newcastle have other attackers in mind. And Newcastle’s feeling remains Isak must be sold or extend with no middle ground.

“Isak has to date shown no willingness to do latter. Liverpool ready to bid again if given encouragement.”

Now, a fresh update from Romano has brought news of Newcastle again attempting to tie Isak down to fresh terms.

But per the transfer guru, Isak has rejected Newcastle’s offer once more and remains determined to push through a transfer to Liverpool.

“Isak, I’m told, said in a very clear way to Newcastle again this week that he is not willing to sign a new contract at the club,” said Romano in his latest YouTube video.

“So Newcastle tried again earlier this week to offer him a new contract… at this moment Alexander Isak has no intention to sign a new contract at Newcastle.

“Isak wants to go to Liverpool, so this story remains absolutely on. It’s not over, follow that one because it’s really, really on.”

If Jacobs is correct and if Isak continues to decline Newcastle’s extension offers, only one outcome is possible – a transfer to Liverpool.

DON’T MISS 📌 Alexander Isak hopes escalate for Liverpool amid ‘fractured’ Eddie Howe relationship – sources

Newcastle signings will unlock Isak sale

Having moved on from Callum Wilson after his contract expired, Newcastle actually require two – not one – additions at the top end of the pitch before letting Isak go.

A deal to sign Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is advancing after the Bees lined up Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara as his replacement.

Brentford have given the greenlight to Wissa’s sale for a fee of around £40m and the frontman is prioritising a club with Champions League football. Newcastle fit that billing.

Elsewhere, Newcastle have received positive feedback after approaching the representatives of Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese is open to joining the Magpies and agreeing personal terms will not be an issue.

Romano recently declared “it’s over” between Jackson and Chelsea and in his update on YouTube, suggested the Blues’ £80m price tag can be lowered in negotiations.

An alternative to Jackson who Newcastle are also paying close attention to is Samu Aghehowa at FC Porto.

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Liverpool, Bradley Barcola transfer truths revealed as Sky reporter rates chances of blockbuster deal

🔴 Second source confirms Liverpool tracking Serie A ‘sensation’, as dream target named

🔴 Scholes drops frightening verdict on Liverpool signing Isak after Carragher concern dismissed

QUIZ: Do you REALLY know Alexander Isak? ⬇️