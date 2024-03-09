Liverpool, Newcastle surge into race for classy Tottenham linked winger available for reduced fee; summer bidding war likely

Liverpool and Newcastle have joined the race for Wolves winger Pedro Neto

Liverpool and Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race for Wolves star Pedro Neto, who is also a target for Arsenal and Tottenham.

The 24-year-old winger is arguably Wolves’ best player and despite that Gary O’Neil would love to keep him, a departure is looking increasingly likely.

Neto signed for Wolves from Lazio in 2019 for around £18m and has gone on to make over 130 appearances for the West Midlands club.

This season, the Portugal international has scored two goals and made nine assists in 18 Premier League games – the fourth-most assists in the division.

Neto’s good form certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed. As reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Tottenham are both huge admirers of Neto and are very keen on a summer deal.

It was previously thought that Wolves would demand at least £80m for Neto this summer, but a fresh report has claimed that they may be willing to accept less.

Liverpool, Newcastle join race for Pedro Neto

According to the Daily Mail, a fee of £60m will be needed to sign Neto this winger, and now two more clubs have joined the race for him.

The report claims that Newcastle scouts have ‘discussed’ the idea of signing the talented 24-year-old in the summer, but Liverpool also hold an interest.

Eddie Howe is keen to bring in competition for the likes of Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron and the injury-prone Harvey Barnes this summer as he aims to take his side back into the top four next season.

As for Liverpool, they could lose their Premier League record goal scorer in Mohamed Salah at the end of the season, amid sustained interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Bringing in a replacement for Salah will be no easy task and the Reds have several names on their shortlist – including Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams – but Neto is another player they admire.

One area of concern for Neto’s suitors, however, is that he has picked up injuries in both matches against Newcastle this term, most recently departing at half-time with a thigh concern during Wolves’ 3-0 defeat at St James’ Park last weekend.

In fact, Neto has missed 92 games in total due to various injury concerns since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, which is something that will continue to be monitored.

He’s undoubtedly a top player when fully fit, though, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Liverpool, Newcastle, Arsenal or Tottenham are willing to match Neto’s £60m price tag this summer.

It’s looking likely that a bidding war could take place for the Wolves star.

