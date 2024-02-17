Leeds United face having to fend off bids from a number of Premier League clubs for five of their current stars, with Liverpool, Man City, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Everton among the clubs keeping tabs on their promotion-chasing squad.

The Whites have been in excellent form since the turn of the year, winning their last seven league games to catapult themselves firmly into the promotion picture. Yet despite winning 66 points from their 32 matches played so far, that is currently only good enough to have Leeds sat in third place, though Daniel Farke’s side can return to second place with at least a draw at Plymouth on Saturday lunchtime.

Indeed, Farke deserves enormous credit for the job he has done at Elland Road and overcoming a difficult summer to ensure Leeds are going to finish there or thereabouts in their quest to return to the Premier League. And incredibly, the last time they earned promotion to the Premier League, under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds were 11 points worse off than they are right now after 32 games.

Nonetheless, Leeds will continue focusing on the task in hand and inspite of a worrying new report that claims their impressive squad is now being primed for a number of offers from clubs currently in the Premier League.

Indeed, Liverpool’s interest in their teenage star, Archie Gray, has been well documented and it’s now claimed that the Reds are ready to make a firm offer for his services in the summer window.

The teenager – who has drawn comparisons to Trent Alexander-Arnold for his ability to play either right-back or in midfield, both to equal distinction – recently signed a new deal at Leeds, keeping him at Elland Road until 2028.

Archie Gray, Willy Gnonto and Summerville all wanted

Leeds value Gray at around the £50m mark and are under no pressure to sell their impressive 17-year-old.

Nonetheless, Football Insider reports that Liverpool are planning a summer move for his services, with the player also drawing admiring glances from Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

If Leeds do win promotion, then Liverpool’s chances of prising Gray away will fade dramatically. But, while Gray has not indicated any such wish to leave, Leeds could leave themselves vulnerable to his sale if their push for promotion is unsuccessful.

It’s a similar scenario with two of their top attacking talents, who have both excelled to varying degrees this summer.

Crysencio Summerville has arguably been Leeds United’s star man this season, with the 22-year-old winger scoring 16 goals and adding eight assists so far from 31 appearances.

The likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle and Burnley – though the latter can be discounted in the likely event of their relegation – are all admirers of the Dutchman.

Willy Gnonto, meanwhile, continues to attract attention and moreso with the Italy winger recently recapturing his very best form. Gnonto, who tried to force a summer exit and then lost his shirt to Dan James after the Wales winger excelled and his own form dropped, has recently looked back to his best with four goals and an assist from his last four outings.

Summer suitors Everton are among those who remain on his trail – despite their own financial worries – while Tottenham are also reportedly admirers of the 20-year-old.

Leeds defensive duo also in demand

In addition, the Whites can also expect a battle to keep defensive duo Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu.

Rodon has been in sparkling form this season while on loan from Tottenham. And while extremely settled at Elland Road, the Whites’ chances of signing him on a permanent deal this summer rest almost entirely on their ability to secure promotion.

The Wales defender has looked like a cheat code at Championship level and looks more than equipped to play at the higher level. Parent club Tottenham are unlikely to offer him a lifeline, but Rodon has been the subject of much Premier League interest ahead of the summer window.

Ampadu, meanwhile, recently dropped back into central defence alongside his Wales teammate and has been part of a backline that has kept six clean sheets in their last seven Championship games, conceding just one goal in the process.

Ampadu, who joined in a bargain £7m summer switch from Chelsea, has looked just as good when playing in central midfield. As a result, Football Insider reports he too has plenty of admirers in the Premier League.

Leeds are under no pressure to sell any of their stars and the possibility of their exits will not become an issue if the Whites go on to secure promotion.

However, failure to do so could leave them vulnerable to at least one major sale; hence why a number of Premier League scouts have been flocking to their games.

