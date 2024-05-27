Liverpool, Newcastle ready to rival Chelsea for England star as three-way transfer race ignites

Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper and are all reportedly converging on the same target.

The trio are all interested in Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford, who will likely be on the move following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League.

The 21-year-old signed for Burnley from Manchester City for £15m last summer and made 28 Premier League appearances this term, conceding 62 goals and keeping just two clean sheets in the process.

Despite being unable to prevent his team’s relegation the 21-year-old is still highly regarded and has been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros.

Burnley are willing to part ways with the goalkeeper for just £20m this summer as they look to generate funds to rebuild their squad for the Championship.

Man City will be ‘keeping a keen eye’ on Trafford’s situation as they have a 20% sell-on clause for him due to their agreement with Burnley.

Pep Guardiola’s side also have a buy-back clause in Trafford’s contract – although it’s unclear when it becomes active.

Liverpool, Newcastle battling to sign Burnley star

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea are interested in signing Trafford as they eye more competition for Djordje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez, with Kepa Arrizabalaga likely to be sold this summer after his loan with Real Madrid.

However, according to Football Insider, Liverpool and Newcastle are the teams to watch in the race for the Burnley youngster.

They claim that both clubs view Trafford as a ‘top second-choice goalkeeping option, with Alisson and Nick Pope, respectively, commanding starting berths at the clubs.’

Caoimhin Kelleher will look to leave Liverpool this summer in pursuit of more playing time and the Reds won’t stand in his way if he submits a transfer request.

The Republic of Ireland international has played well when Allisson has been unavailable and will need replacing if he does leave.

As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe hasn’t been convinced by the performances of Martin Dubravka this season and wants more competition for injury-plagued Pope.

Loris Karius will also depart St James’ Park this summer so it’s inevitable the Magpies will sign a new keeper in the coming weeks.

Both clubs have reportedly made Trafford’s representatives ‘aware’ of their interest in him and it will be interesting to see if either lodge a formal offer in the coming weeks.

