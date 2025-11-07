Liverpool aim to capitalise on Newcastle ‘delay’ for star as Magpies speed up ‘priority’ call

Newcastle have faced a “delay” in regards to a call on one of their star men and Liverpool manager Arne Slot feels the Magpies man would “fit in well” in his side.

The Reds know that their defence is likely to look very different in the next couple of years to how it does now. Virgil van Dijk is still a top defender but age is not on his side at 34 and come the end of the season he’ll have a year left on his deal.

Fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of this campaign and reports suggest he’s likely to head to Real Madrid.

As a result, the Reds are putting in place contingency plans, and they have been linked with Newcastle defender Sven Botman for a while.

The latest report, from insider Mark Brus, suggests Liverpool boss Slot is pushing his side towards the Magpies centre-back.

He told Caught Offside: “Slot sees Botman as someone who’d fit in well. Liverpool have monitored him closely and could make a move.”

Another source reportedly said: “Chelsea have been tracking Botman for a while.”

Newcastle move up Botman plans

TEAMtalk have previously revealed Blues interest in Botman, as early as March 2024, but it’s Liverpool who have dominated reports of late.

It has also consistently been reported that Newcastle want to die the Dutch defender down to a new deal.

The latest report suggested that Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar’s contract discussions are set to take precedence, with work being done to tie down Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali.

But Brus suggests that Botman is higher on the list than those reports made out.

He revealed from one source: “There’s been a delay to sorting out a new contract for Botman due to the change in sporting director at Newcastle.

“But a new deal for Botman is one of Ross Wilson’s top priorities. Newcastle are calm about the situation. They don’t want to sell, and he’s yet to signal that he wants to leave.”

Newcastle round-up: Liverpool battle on

Liverpool are also involved in one of Newcastle’s own pursuits, as they have an interest in Club Brugge’s Joel Ordonez, and the Magpies are looking to beat the Reds and Aston Villa to his signing.

Newcastle are also said to be interested in the statement signing of Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

They are said to be preparing an offer worth €70million (£61.6m) for him.

And Livramento remains on Manchester City’s radar as Pep Guardiola wants a natural full-back on the right side, and TEAMtalk feels the Newcastle man is the superior target to Ivan Fresneda.