Liverpool are considering an approach for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, after AC Milan set an enticing price tag for him amid Barcelona interest, TEAMtalk can reveal.

In December, AC Milan received an official approach from Barcelona, which communicated to the Rossoneri their desire to open negotiations with Leao for the summer.

Now that the Champions League seems like a mirage for the Italian club, the Rossoneri are oriented towards the idea of financing the summer market by selling the most important pieces of the team.

As we have already reported, Theo Hernandez is destined to leave – with Man City, Real Madrid, and other Premier League clubs currently interested in him. However, it will probably not be him alone: the need to produce liquidity to carry out the transfer session could push AC Milan to also think about Leao.

The Rossoneri – despite a clause of €175m that will be activated in the summer – have set an asking price of €100m to evaluate the farewell of Leao.

Liverpool are one of the clubs who have taken notice of the star attacker, with a move for him under consideration if Luis Diaz is to leave.

Barcelona, as mentioned, will try in the summer for Leao and have already warned the Rossoneri of this option. Of course, the Blaugrana will have to deal with financial restrictions first, even for next season, they could have more flexibility in terms of wages with the increase in the salary cap in La Liga and also with some sales that could be made in the summer.

In any case, Leao is at the top of their list and they will do everything to get him.

Moves could soon come

If they were not able to convince the Portuguese to leave, the Blaugrana also have other names on the list such as Liverpool’s Diaz and Geovany Quenda, certainly a cheaper option than the others but still of excellent quality.

The Sporting CP player, despite being a natural right-winger, has shown that he can also perform well as a left-winger, confirming his great adaptability and attracting the interest from Manchester United and other European top clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain, among Leao’s great admirers for years, are currently out of the race, having decided to opt for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January.

With Milan’s openness to the transfer and the demands much lower than the release clause, many Premier League teams, specifically Liverpool, may start to make concrete moves in the coming weeks.

Liverpool round-up: Reds in lead for Georgian star

Liverpool are reportedly reading the race for Georgian left-back Saba Kharebashvili, with the Reds hopeful of beating Real Madrid and Barcelona to the transfer.

The Reds have also been told that Brighton’s Carlos Baleba would suit their system very well.

Meanwhile, it’s reported Conor Bradley will be offered a 650 per cent wage rise by Liverpool.

That’s not to say fellow right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t pen a new deal, though, as the Reds remain hopeful of him remaining there beyond this season.

Liverpool’s most expensive signings per year