Liverpool plot £115m double Brentford raid with new star ‘top of watchlist’

Liverpool have made Italian full-back Michael Kayode a key target to scout ahead of launching a potential move for the player in 2027, according to a report, and he is not the only dazzling Brentford star they are pursuing.

Kayode spent time in the Juventus academy, but it was Fiorentina where he broke through. He went on to play 49 times for Fiorentina before joining Brentford on an initial loan deal in January 2025, with the transfer subsequently made permanent for €17.5million (£15m) that summer.

Kayode, like several other Brentford players, has adapted brilliantly to the Premier League, becoming one of the most reliable right-backs in the division. He is also versatile, with the ability to play at left-back if required.

Kayode has been compared to Aaron Wan-Bissaka as he is strong defensively. He is better on the ball than Wan-Bissaka and can take on players before making lung-busting runs to get his team on the attack.

Brentford have used Kayode’s long throw as a deadly attacking weapon, too. Kayode is still only 22 years old, meaning he has plenty of time to develop into a truly elite full-back.

As per CaughtOffside, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in Kayode and monitoring his situation.

Out of those clubs, Liverpool are showing the strongest interest, as the two-cap Italy international has emerged ‘at the top of their watchlist’.

As things stand, there have been no concrete negotiations for Kayode, but that could change next year if Liverpool decide to make him a top target.

Signing Kayode would ease Andoni Iraola’s concerns at right-back. Jeremie Frimpong has failed to impress, while Conor Bradley remains out with a long-term knee injury.

But Kayode’s contract lasts until June 2032, meaning Brentford can demand ‘at least €60-65m’ (£51-55m) before selling him.

Liverpool could make a double move for Kayode and his Brentford team-mate Kevin Schade.

We revealed on September 30 that Liverpool have emerged as strong contenders to sign Schade, with new sporting director Julian Ward plotting a big January deal for the forward.

Our sources state that Brentford have opened talks with Schade’s camp to try and engineer a new, improved contract.

Liverpool express interest in Kayode, Schade

But if contract discussions fail, then Liverpool could submit a bid for the 24-year-old.

Brentford are thought to want £60m before letting Schade leave. It would be a huge blow for Brentford as Schade has started the season brightly, hitting three goals in his first five league outings.

Liverpool officials see the Germany international as a player capable of competing for a starting spot anywhere across their forward line.

A double deal for Kayode and Schade would cost the Reds up to £115m in total.

A move for a new right-back is particularly important given how Frimpong has failed to properly replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kayode moving to Anfield would also allow Iraola to use Dominik Szoboszlai in his favoured midfield position every week.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Bournemouth have identified a potential replacement for Liverpool target Alex Scott.