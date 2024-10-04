Ex-Chelsea star urged to reject ‘glitz and glamour’ of Liverpool move in favour of Euro giant

Former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has been told to snub a return to the Premier League with Liverpool and continue shining for AC Milan in Italy.

Pulisic has been named as a surprise winger option for Liverpool in case Mo Salah departs Anfield in the near future. Salah’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season and Paris Saint-Germain could rival the Saudis for his capture.

Former USMNT striker Herculez Gomez has now reacted to shock claims that Pulisic might return to England by joining Liverpool.

In an interview with ESPN, Gomez said: “I don’t hate it, and I understand that it’s Liverpool.

“I’m not going to get into a discussion about which team is bigger – whether it is Liverpool or AC Milan.

“Milan is one of those teams that the brand is notorious, it’s a massive club.

“He’s finally found a place where he’s valued, it doesn’t matter who the coach is, he feels comfortable in multiple positions. I wouldn’t jeopardise that for a move back to the Premier League.

“I like the fact that he has found a place where he’s thriving, I like the fact that he feels comfortable in a setup and he is the man there and they think of him as a leader, they think of him as an important piece to that puzzle right there.

“So I don’t want him going anywhere. I’ve finally found a Christian Pulisic that is doing well at the club level, and I do think these performances are going to translate at the international level, so I would like for him to stay.

“I understand the glitz and the glamour of the Premier League, but you don’t jeopardise that – certainly if you are at a place like AC Milan – just to test the water of the Premier League. You don’t need to prove anything to anybody.”

Christian Pulisic back to his best

Pulisic has enjoyed a great start to the season, having notched five goals and two assists in eight games for Milan so far. The forward even gave Milan the lead against Liverpool in their Champions League clash last month, which ended in a 3-1 win for Arne Slot’s side.

Milan only paid Chelsea €20million (£16.7m / US$21.9m) for the USMNT ace in July 2023, but they now value him at more than double that figure, the Italian press state.

This is because he is a crucial first-team player for the Rossoneri, while they have also tied him down to a long-term contract which runs until June 2027.

Pulisic showed flashes of brilliance during his previous spell in England with Chelsea, but his time at Stamford Bridge was affected by unreliable form and injuries.

As such, it is hard to see Liverpool paying the necessary fee of more than €40m (£33.4m / US$43.9m) to bring him back to the Premier League, which will please Gomez and USMNT fans.

DON’T MISS: Man City, Liverpool make contact for in-demand midfielder, both must make £17m decision

Liverpool round-up: Striker boost, TAA update

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told that Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush would love to join them, should the Reds enter the frame for his services.

The striker has been devastating form in recent weeks and this has prompted fresh talk about a move away from Frankfurt, with West Ham United interested.

But German journalist Christian Falk has suggested Marmoush would like to take the next step in his career by joining either Liverpool or Arsenal.

“West Ham are in need of a young striker and, in the end, their ability to sign Omar Marmoush will come down to a question of money,” he said.

“Frankfurt are not prepared to sell the player in January, however, and have set a €40-50m (up to £41.9m / US$54.8m) price tag for the next summer window.

“Smaller clubs like Nottingham Forest – who unsuccessfully bid €30m (£25.1m / US$32.9m) this summer – and Fulham, who did hold interest in the player in the prior window, were ultimately not considered viable options for Marmoush to leave Frankfurt behind. That said, West Ham would have a chance next summer.

“Though, it shouldn’t go unsaid that Marmoush still dreams of playing for top Premier League clubs like Liverpool or Arsenal.

“I don’t think, at the moment, he’s a striker made for the ‘big six’ in England, but West Ham would be a perfect club for him. Meanwhile, he’s performing very well in Germany and tops the Bundesliga scoring chart ahead of Harry Kane.”

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has provided his information on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While Madrid hold concrete interest in the Liverpool right-back, they are not actively trying to prise him out of Merseyside as things stand.

“Since March, the situation has not changed. Real Madrid maintain their interest in the situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Romano said.

“What I’m told is that today, Real Madrid are not negotiating with Alexander-Arnold – they are not discussing terms of a contract, salary, or project.

“We’re not in the advanced stages of the story, but the interest of Real Madrid is something that has been mentioned for months.

“To see what’s going to happen this summer depends on Liverpool because they have the priority and are talking to Alexander-Arnold, and we will see what they decide together.”