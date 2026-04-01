Liverpool have overtaken Tottenham Hotspur in the chase for Juventus star Gleison Bremer, with a report revealing the enticing fee he will be available for this summer.

Bremer has long been on Tottenham’s radar, ever since Fabio Paratici’s first spell as sporting director between 2021 and 2023. Tottenham have signed numerous top players from Italy in recent years, and Bremer remains a coveted target even after Paratici’s move to Fiorentina.

Indeed, it was claimed in December that Spurs’ squad overhaul could begin with Bremer’s signing.

But a lot has happened since then, with Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor both leaving, and Spurs getting ever closer to the relegation zone. Roberto De Zerbi has now taken charge, but Spurs will struggle to sign elite stars even if the Italian keeps them in the top flight.

According to Italian source Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool are the English club best-placed to sign Bremer this summer, with Spurs having fallen behind.

There is growing concern among Juve fans that the dominant centre-back will leave at the end of the season. While manager Luciano Spalletti views him as ‘untouchable’, the Juve hierarchy ‘won’t be able to resist’ a ‘reasonable’ bid this summer.

The report claims Bremer’s contract – which was signed in 2024 and runs until June 2029 – includes a €54million (£47m / $63m) release clause.

That is a fee well within Liverpool’s reach, especially as Juve have previously valued the defender at more than €70m (£61m / $81m).

It is an increasingly ‘sensitive topic’ for Juve as club chiefs could sell Bremer against Spalletti’s wishes.

Liverpool are known to be in the market for defensive recruits as Joe Gomez could move on, while Virgil van Dijk is in the latter stages of his career.

There has been plenty of speculation about Ibrahima Konate leaving, too, though the Frenchman’s latest comments suggest he will extend his contract at Anfield.

Bremer could end up being a great signing for Liverpool. Lautaro Martinez has previously labelled him the ‘best defender’ in Serie A.

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Bastoni, Lukeba also on Liverpool radar

Bremer has the speed, positioning and physicality needed to deal with top-quality Premier League strikers. He is also comfortable on the ball and a threat in both boxes.

Although, he is now 29 years old, and Liverpool generally prefer signing players who are 25 or under.

There are several other central defenders on Liverpool’s shortlist. Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni would be a dream signing, but Barcelona are confident of getting him first.

It emerged on Tuesday that RB Leipzig are warming to the idea of selling Liverpool target Castello Lukeba.

The Reds are also battling Manchester United and Real Madrid for Germany international Nico Schlotterbeck.

He appeared to be close to extending his contract with Borussia Dortmund, though that deal is now uncertain.

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