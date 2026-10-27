Liverpool plot stunning £80m deal that’ll rock Man Utd

Liverpool have been tipped to ‘make a move’ for £80million-rated Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, in a deal that would seriously dent the transfer plans of Manchester United.

Branthwaite has been on Man Utd’s radar for over two years. In the summer of 2024, United offered Everton £35million plus add-ons for the centre-back before increasing their bid to £50m.

Both of those proposals were rejected by Everton, who valued Branthwaite in the region of £70m at the time.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees now want around £80m to sell the defender, seeing him as one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

The report claims that Branthwaite is still a ‘top target’ for United as they prepare to ‘reshape their backline’ next year.

The Red Devils have been tipped to sign a left-back, right-back and two central defenders to significantly improve their backline.

Such deals would see United finally move on from players such as Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

United are described as potential ‘frontrunners’ for Branthwaite given their long-term interest, but Liverpool could scupper their plans.

Andoni Iraola’s side ‘admire’ the Englishman too and ‘may make a move’ to land him in 2027.

Liverpool might find it harder to snare Branthwaite than United, given the rivalry between them and Everton.

The report quotes FI journalist Pete O’Rourke as saying: “Clubs are continuing to have a look at Branthwaite because he’s a top player.

“He’s had his progress hampered by injuries in the last 18 months or so, but looks to be back fully fit now.

“Manchester United are long-term admirers of his and tried to sign him a couple of summers ago, but a couple of derisory bids were rejected by Everton, who are quite relaxed about the whole situation.

“He signed a new deal last summer, so he’s under contract at Everton until 2030.

Liverpool, Man Utd could fight for Jarrad Branthwaite

“There is always going to be interest in top players like Jarrad Branthwaite. Man United, we know, are probably gonna have a big restructure of their defence, so I’m sure that Branthwaite will be pretty high up their list.”

Branthwaite has been named as a potential target for Eddie Howe if he takes over at United.

However, Michael Carrick is set to stay in charge for this weekend’s trip to Chelsea, Laurie Whitwell has confirmed.

For Liverpool, capturing Branthwaite would help them prepare for life after influential captain Virgil van Dijk, who is in the latter stages of his career.

Branthwaite could form a solid partnership with Jeremy Jacquet at Anfield and also help other young centre-backs Giovanni Leoni and Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

Coincidentally, Liverpool have also been credited with interest in a Brighton centre-half.