Liverpool to open talks for £43m Spanish ‘jewel’ as Arsenal battle erupts

Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid are all interested in signing Spain U21 starlet Jon Martin, according to a report.

Martin is a 20-year-old centre-back who was born near San Sebastian and developed in the Real Sociedad academy. In October 2023, the defender was named as one of the 60 best young players in the world born in 2006.

Martin gained promotion to Real’s senior squad in 2024 and made his first-team debut in May of that year.

Martin has gone on to establish himself as an important player for the Basque club, having made 25 LaLiga appearances last term and started six of their eight matches so far this season.

He is a right-footed centre-half who is strong, fast and an aerial threat in both boxes. Combine these traits with Martin’s ability to both dribble and pass out of the backline, and it is clear to see why Europe’s top clubs are vying to land him.

As per German source Fussball News, ‘Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are closely monitoring the development of the Spanish U21 international’, while ‘Real Madrid also has Martín on their radar.

‘Interested clubs are currently in the scouting and evaluation phase. However, initial exploratory talks with the player’s representatives could take place with an eye toward the winter transfer window.’

Arsenal and Chelsea ‘value his tactical flexibility and his qualities in build-up play’, as Martin is seen as a talented ‘press-resistant’ defender who is a ‘jewel’ in Real’s side.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are targeting Martin as a ‘long-term reinforcement’ to their central defensive ranks in preparation for Virgil van Dijk’s eventual departure.

Signing the rising star would help to ‘rejuvenate’ Andoni Iraola’s defensive options, as he could form a strong partnership with either Jeremy Jacquet or Giovanni Leoni.

Real have tied Martin down to a long-term contract which runs until June 2032, allowing them to demand €50million (£43m) to sell.

Aston Villa were linked with the player in June, but Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Madrid currently appear to be his more likely suitors.

Liverpool, Arsenal tracking Spain starlet Jon Martin

Liverpool lost Ibrahima Konate to Madrid over the summer, but Ronald Araujo has impressed during the early stages of his loan spell from Barcelona.

If Araujo continues to thrive, then Liverpool could be tempted to activate their €55m (£47m) option to buy.

The Reds also have exciting young talent Ifeanyi Ndukwe in their setup, with the 18-year-old currently on loan at Levante.

A move to Liverpool or Chelsea for Martin would make more sense than Arsenal.

The reigning Premier League champions already have the best defence in the country, which means Martin would severely struggle to get starts.

A switch to Chelsea could suit Martin, given Xabi Alonso’s connections with Real and the fact he likes to use three central defenders.

Meanwhile, Michael Olise has mapped out his future amid fresh links with a blockbuster move to Liverpool.