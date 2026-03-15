Liverpool target ‘quality acquisition’ Newcastle star as £70m Arsenal battle teed up

Liverpool and Arsenal have set their sights on Newcastle United star Lewis Hall, with a report revealing how likely a summer transfer is.

Hall came through the Chelsea academy and went on to make 12 senior appearances for the Blues. He spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Newcastle before joining the Magpies permanently in a £28million deal.

The transfer was a dream come true for Hall’s family, as his father is a lifelong Newcastle supporter.

The player mainly operated as a central midfielder in his teenage years but has developed into one of the Premier League’s best left-backs while at St James’ Park.

Hall shone against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, stopping Spanish superstar Lamine Yamal from completing any dribbles. Yamal snatched a 1-1 draw for Barca in stoppage time, but that was only because Dani Olmo won a penalty.

As per CaughtOffside, Hall’s ‘standout’ display against Barca has seen him ‘catch the eye of Europe’s biggest clubs’.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all ‘want’ the 21-year-old and are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation in the north east.

Further afield, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and numerous LaLiga sides are said to be tracking him, too.

Liverpool have identified the ‘superb’ Hall as an ‘ideal long-term replacement for Andy Robertson’, who is expected to leave Anfield in the summer. Hall could compete with Milos Kerkez for Liverpool’s left-back spot going forward.

City supposedly see Hall as an ‘upgrade’ on current left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, while Arsenal have been linked with the Englishman amid speculation Riccardo Calafiori may leave.

Hall would be a ‘quality acquisition’ for any such club, though Newcastle are ‘crystal clear’ in their stance that he is ‘not for sale’.

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Newcastle plan to keep Lewis Hall despite interest

The versatile star is valued at £65-70million, though the report explains how Newcastle would rather sell other players first if they need to drum up funds. Club chiefs see Hall as a key part of their future project.

Negotiations between Liverpool and Newcastle would be particularly difficult after Alexander Isak forced through a transfer to Anfield last summer.

Hall is not the only top-class Newcastle ace picking up interest. Liverpool and Arsenal have converged on winger Anthony Gordon.

We revealed on February 27 that Arsenal are plotting a £75m bid for Gordon, though Newcastle would want at least £95m to sell.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on midfielder Sandro Tonali, with some reports suggesting he is unsettled at Newcastle.

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